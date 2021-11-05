Pembina Pipeline Corp reports results for the quarter ended in September – Earnings Summary













Pembina Pipeline Corp reported quarterly adjusted earnings of C$1.01​​ per share for the quarter ended in September. The mean expectation of six analysts for the quarter was for earnings of 68 cents per share.

Revenue rose 37% to C$2.15 billion from a year ago; analysts expected C$1.70 billion. Pembina Pipeline Corp’s reported EPS for the quarter was C$1.01​. The mean earnings estimate of analysts had risen by about 8.6% in the last three months.

In the last 30 days one analyst negatively revised an earnings estimate. Pembina Pipeline Corp shares had risen by 1.2% this quarter and gained 35.0% so far this year. The company reported quarterly net income of C$554 million. Wall Street’s median 12-month price target for Pembina Pipeline Corp is C$44.00. The current average analyst rating on the shares is “buy” and the breakdown of recommendations is 9 “strong buy” or “buy,” 8 “hold” and no “sell” or “strong sell.”