Pembina Pipeline Corporation reports strong results for the third quarter 2021

Pembina

Pembina is a leading transportation and midstream service provider that has been serving North America’s energy industry for more than 65 years. Pembina owns an integrated system of pipelines that transport various hydrocarbon liquids and natural gas products produced primarily in western Canada. The Company also owns gas gathering and processing facilities; an oil and natural gas liquids infrastructure and logistics business; and is growing an export terminals business. Pembina’s integrated assets and commercial operations along the majority of the hydrocarbon value chain allow it to offer a full spectrum of midstream and marketing services to the energy sector. Pembina is committed to identifying additional opportunities to connect hydrocarbon production to new demand locations through the development of infrastructure that would extend Pembina’s service offering even further along the hydrocarbon value chain. These new developments will contribute to ensuring that hydrocarbons produced in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the other basins where Pembina operates can reach the highest value markets throughout the world.

Purpose of Pembina:

To be the leader in delivering integrated infrastructure solutions connecting global markets:

Customers choose us first for reliable and value-added services;

choose us first for reliable and value-added services; Investors receive sustainable industry-leading total returns;

receive sustainable industry-leading total returns; Employees say we are the ’employer of choice’ and value our safe, respectful, collaborative and fair work culture; and

say we are the ’employer of choice’ and value our safe, respectful, collaborative and fair work culture; and Communities welcome us and recognize the net positive impact of our social and environmental commitment.

Pembina is structured into three Divisions: Pipelines Division, Facilities Division and Marketing & New Ventures Division.

Pembina’s common shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges under PPL and PBA, respectively. For more information, visit www.pembina.com.

Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This document contains certain forward-looking statements and forward looking information (collectively, “forward-looking statements”), including forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of applicable securities legislation, that are based on Pembina’s current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “continue”, “anticipate”, “schedule”, “will”, “expects”, “estimate”, “potential”, “planned”, “future”, “outlook”, “strategy”, “protect”, “trend”, “commit”, “maintain”, “focus”, “ongoing”, “believe” and similar expressions suggesting future events or future performance.

In particular, this document contains forward-looking statements, including certain financial outlooks, pertaining to, without limitation, the following: Pembina’s corporate strategy and the development of new business initiatives and growth opportunities, including the anticipated benefits therefrom and the expected timing thereof; expectations about industry activities and development opportunities, including outlooks related thereto; expectations about future demand for Pembina’s infrastructure and services; expectations relating to new infrastructure projects, including the benefits therefrom and timing thereof; Pembina’s sustainability, climate change and environmental, social and governance plans, initiatives and strategies, including expectations relating to Pembina’s GHG Target and timing for the announcement of its diversity commitments; planning, construction, capital expenditure estimates, schedules, locations, expected capacity, incremental volumes, completion and in-service dates, rights, activities and operations with respect to the construction of, or expansions on, existing pipelines systems, gas services facilities, processing and fractionation facilities, terminalling, storage and hub facilities and other facilities or energy infrastructure, as well as the impact of Pembina’s projects on its future financial performance and stakeholders; pipeline, processing, fractionation and storage facility and system operations and throughput levels; the expected benefits from Pembina’s agreements; decisions and activities related to deferred projects; the impact of current and expected market conditions on Pembina.

The forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions that Pembina has made in respect thereof as at the date of this news release regarding, among other things: oil and gas industry exploration and development activity levels and the geographic region of such activity; the success of Pembina’s operations; prevailing commodity prices, interest rates, carbon prices, tax rates and exchange rates; the ability of Pembina to maintain current credit ratings; the availability of capital to fund future capital requirements relating to existing assets and projects; future operating costs; geotechnical and integrity costs; that any third-party projects relating to Pembina’s growth projects will be sanctioned and completed as expected; that any required commercial agreements can be reached; that all required regulatory and environmental approvals can be obtained on the necessary terms in a timely manner; that counterparties will comply with contracts in a timely manner; that there are no unforeseen events preventing the performance of contracts or the completion of the relevant projects; prevailing regulatory, tax and environmental laws and regulations; maintenance of operating margins; the amount of future liabilities relating to lawsuits and environmental incidents; and the availability of coverage under Pembina’s insurance policies (including in respect of Pembina’s business interruption insurance policy).

Although Pembina believes the expectations and material factors and assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date hereof, there can be no assurance that these expectations, factors and assumptions will prove to be correct. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to: the regulatory environment and decisions and Indigenous and landowner consultation requirements; the impact of competitive entities and pricing; reliance on third parties to successfully operate and maintain certain assets; labour and material shortages; reliance on key relationships and agreements; the strength and operations of the oil and natural gas production industry and related commodity prices; non-performance or default by counterparties to agreements which Pembina or one or more of its affiliates has entered into in respect of its business; actions by governmental or regulatory authorities, including changes in tax laws and treatment, changes in royalty rates, climate change initiatives or policies or increased environmental regulation; the ability of Pembina to acquire or develop the necessary infrastructure in respect of future development projects; fluctuations in operating results; adverse general economic and market conditions in Canada, North America and worldwide, including changes, or prolonged weaknesses, as applicable, in interest rates, foreign currency exchange rates, commodity prices, supply/demand trends and overall industry activity levels; risks relating to the current and potential adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic; constraints on the, or the unavailability of, adequate infrastructure; the political environment in North American and elsewhere, and public opinion; the ability to access various sources of debt and equity capital; changes in credit ratings; counterparty credit risk; technology and cyber security risks; natural catastrophes; and certain other risks detailed from time to time in Pembina’s public disclosure documents available at www.sedar.com, www.sec.gov and through Pembina’s website at www.pembina.com.

This list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Readers are cautioned that events or circumstances could cause results to differ materially from those predicted, forecasted or projected. The forward-looking statements contained in this document speak only as of the date of this document. Pembina does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements or information contained herein, except as required by applicable laws. Readers are cautioned that management of Pembina approved the financial outlook contained herein as of the date of this press release. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Non-GAAP Measures

Throughout this news release, Pembina has disclosed certain financial measures that are not defined in accordance with GAAP and which are not disclosed in Pembina’s financial statements. Non-GAAP financial measures either exclude an amount that is included in, or include an amount that is excluded from, the composition of the most directly comparable financial measure determined in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures are used by management to evaluate the performance and cash flows of Pembina and its businesses and to provide additional useful information respecting Pembina’s financial performance and cash flows to investors and analysts.

In this news release, Pembina has disclosed the following non-GAAP financial measures: net revenue, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“adjusted EBITDA”), adjusted cash flow from operating activities, cash flow from operating activities per common share and adjusted cash flow from operating activities per common share. These non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this news release do not have any standardized meaning under International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) and may not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. The measures should not, therefore, be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of Pembina’s financial performance, or cash flows specified, defined or determined in accordance with IFRS, including revenue, earnings and cash flow from operating activities.

Except as otherwise described herein, these non-GAAP financial measures are calculated on a consistent basis from period to period. Specific reconciling items may only be relevant in certain periods.

Below is a description of each non-GAAP financial measure disclosed in this news release, together with, as applicable, disclosure of the most directly comparable financial measure that is determined in accordance with GAAP to which each non-GAAP financial measure relates and a quantitative reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to such directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Additional information relating to such non-GAAP financial measures, including disclosure of the composition of each non-GAAP financial measure, an explanation of how each non-GAAP financial measure provides useful information to investors and the additional purposes, if any, for which management uses each non-GAAP financial measure and an explanation of the reason for any change in the label or composition of each non-GAAP financial measure from what was previously disclosed, is contained in the “Non-GAAP Measures” section of the management’s discussion and analysis of Pembina for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 (the “MD&A”) is incorporated by reference in this news release. The MD&A is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, EDGAR at www.sec.gov and Pembina’s website at www.pembina.com.

Net Revenue

Net revenue is a non-GAAP financial measure which is defined as total revenue less cost of goods sold including product purchases. The most directly comparable financial measure to net revenue that is determined in accordance with GAAP and disclosed in Pembina’s financial statements is revenue.

3 Months Ended September 30 ($ millions) Pipelines Facilities Marketing &

New Ventures(1) Corporate & Inter-segment

Eliminations Total(1) 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue 566 557 341 311 1,393 752 (151) (124) 2,149 1,496 Cost of goods sold, including product purchases — — 1 3 1,268 720 (81) (76) 1,188 647 Net revenue 566 557 340 308 125 32 (70) (48) 961 849

(1) Comparative 2020 period has been restated. See “Restatement of Revenue and Cost of Goods Sold” in Pembina’s MD&A and Note 2 to Pembina’s Interim Financial Statements.

9 Months Ended September 30 ($ millions) Pipelines Facilities Marketing &

New Ventures(1) Corporate & Inter-segment

Eliminations Total(1) 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue 1,673 1,648 1,014 905 3,827 2,074 (447) (354) 6,067 4,273 Cost of goods sold, including product purchases — — 7 7 3,463 2,006 (257) (230) 3,213 1,783 Net revenue 1,673 1,648 1,007 898 364 68 (190) (124) 2,854 2,490

(1) Comparative 2020 period has been restated. See “Restatement of Revenue and Cost of Goods Sold” in Pembina’s MD&A and Note 2 to Pembina’s Interim Financial Statements.

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure and is calculated as earnings before net finance costs, income taxes, depreciation and amortization (included in operations and general and administrative expense) and unrealized gains or losses on commodity-related derivative financial instruments. Adjusted EBITDA also includes adjustments to earnings for losses (gains) on disposal of assets, transaction costs incurred in respect of acquisitions, dispositions and restructuring, impairment charges or reversals in respect of goodwill, intangible assets, investments in equity accounted investees and property, plant and equipment, certain non-cash provisions and other amounts not reflective of ongoing operations. The most directly comparable financial measure to adjusted EBITDA that is determined in accordance with GAAP and disclosed in Pembina’s financial statements is earnings before income tax.

3 Months Ended September 30 Pipelines Facilities Marketing & New Ventures Corporate & Inter-segment

Eliminations Total ($ millions, except per share amounts) 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 Earnings before income tax(1) 329 371 207 175 91 2 154 (114) 781 434 Adjustments to share of profit from equity accounted investees and other(1) 65 58 33 34 5 9 — — 103 101 Net finance costs(1) 8 8 12 5 2 (7) 122 76 144 82 Depreciation and amortization(1) 100 103 56 49 13 12 11 11 180 175 Unrealized (gain) loss on commodity-related derivative financial instruments — — (45) (11) (2) 17 — — (47) 6 Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy — — — — — — 8 (9) 8 (9) Transformation and restructuring costs — — — — — — 11 — 11 — Transaction costs incurred in respect of acquisitions — — — — — — 8 6 8 6 Arrangement Termination Payment — — — — — — (350) — (350) — Impairment charges and non-cash provisions 1 1 10 (1) — 1 1 — 12 1 Adjusted EBITDA 503 541 273 251 109 34 (35) (30) 850 796 Adjusted EBITDA per common share – basic (dollars) 1.55 1.45

(1) Comparative 2020 period has been restated. See “Voluntary Change in Accounting Policy” in Pembina’s MD&A and Note 2 to Pembina’s Interim Financial Statements.

9 Months Ended September 30 Pipelines Facilities Marketing & New Ventures Corporate & Inter-segment

Eliminations Total ($ millions, except per share amounts) 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 Earnings before income tax(1) 987 1,120 555 499 167 38 (177) (426) 1,532 1,231 Adjustments to share of profit from equity accounted investees and other(1) 221 180 99 103 18 15 — — 338 298 Net finance costs(1) 23 24 30 16 (7) 2 297 319 343 361 Depreciation and amortization(1) 312 300 158 149 38 37 35 34 543 520 Unrealized (gain) loss on commodity-related derivative financial instruments — — (62) (14) 19 12 — — (43) (2) Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy — — — — — — 3 (37) 3 (37) Transformation and restructuring costs — 3 — 2 — 1 26 4 26 10 Transaction costs incurred in respect of acquisitions — — — — — — 26 16 26 16 Arrangement Termination Payment — — — — — — (350) — (350) — Impairment charges and non-cash provisions 11 4 32 2 2 13 — (1) 45 18 Adjusted EBITDA 1,554 1,631 812 757 237 118 (140) (91) 2,463 2,415 Adjusted EBITDA per common share – basic (dollars) 4.48 4.39

(1) Comparative 2020 period has been restated. See “Voluntary Change in Accounting Policy” in Pembina’s MD&A and Note 2 to Pembina’s Interim Financial Statements.

Adjusted Cash Flow from Operating Activities, Cash Flow from Operating Activities per Common Share and Adjusted Cash Flow from Operating Activities per Common Share

Adjusted cash flow from operating activities is a non-GAAP measure which is defined as cash flow from operating activities adjusting for the change in non-cash operating working capital, adjusting for current tax and share-based payment expenses, and deducting preferred share dividends paid. The most directly comparable financial measure to adjusted cash flow from operating activities that is determined in accordance with GAAP and disclosed in Pembina’s financial statements is cash flow from operating activities.

Cash flow from operating activities per common share and adjusted cash flow from operating activities per share are non-GAAP financial measures which are calculated by dividing cash flow from operating activities or adjusted cash flow from operating activities, as applicable, by the weighted average number of common shares outstanding.