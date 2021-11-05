TC Energy Corp reports results for the quarter ended in September – Earnings Summary













TC Energy Corp reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 99 cents​​ per share for the quarter ended in September. The mean expectation of fourteen analysts for the quarter was for earnings of 99 cents per share.

Revenue rose 1.4% to C$3.24 billion from a year ago; analysts expected C$3.46 billion. TC Energy Corp’s reported EPS for the quarter was 80 cents​. The mean earnings estimate of analysts had fallen by about 1.2% in the last three months.​ In the last 30 days two analysts negatively revised earnings estimates . TC Energy Corp shares had risen by 9.4% this quarter and gained 28.8% so far this year.

The company reported quarterly net income of C$779 million. Wall Street’s median 12-month price target for TC Energy Corp is C$70.00. The current average analyst rating on the shares is “buy” and the breakdown of recommendations is 12 “strong buy” or “buy,” 7 “hold” and no “sell” or “strong sell.”