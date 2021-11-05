TC Energy Corp reports results for the quarter ended in September – Earnings Summary

TC Energy Corp reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 99 cents per share for the quarter ended in September. The mean expectation of fourteen analysts for the quarter was for earnings of 99 cents per share.
Revenue rose 1.4% to C$3.24 billion from a year ago; analysts expected C$3.46 billion. TC Energy Corp’s reported EPS for the quarter was 80 cents. The mean earnings estimate of analysts had fallen by about 1.2% in the last three months. In the last 30 days two analysts negatively revised earnings estimates . TC Energy Corp shares had risen by 9.4% this quarter and gained 28.8% so far this year.
The company reported quarterly net income of C$779 million. Wall Street’s median 12-month price target for TC Energy Corp is C$70.00. The current average analyst rating on the shares is “buy” and the breakdown of recommendations is 12 “strong buy” or “buy,” 7 “hold” and no “sell” or “strong sell.”