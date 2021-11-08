Spartan Delta Corp. reports Financial and operating results for the third quarter of 2021

Notes to the Press Release

1. 39% crude oil, 3% condensate, 7% NGLs and 51% natural gas 2. Based on the Company’s previously published guidance dated August 31, 2021 3. 5% condensate, 20% NGLs and 75% natural gas 4. 5% condensate, 23% NGLs and 72% natural gas 5. 51% crude oil, 1% condensate, 10% NGLs and 38% natural gas 6. 73% crude oil, 6% NGLs and 21% natural gas 7. 52% crude oil, 1% condensate, 11% NGLs and 36% natural gas 8. 15% crude oil, 3% condensate, 19% NGLs and 63% natural gas 9. 1% crude oil, 4% condensate, 26% NGLs and 69% natural gas

Share Capital

Effective September 1, 2021, Spartan’s Common Shares were listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX“) and delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange in connection with the graduation. The trading symbol for the Common Shares on the TSX remains unchanged as “SDE”. The volume weighted average trading price for Spartan’s shares was $4.78 and $4.53 per Common Share for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021. Spartan’s closing share price was $5.39 on September 30, 2021 compared to $2.98 on December 31, 2020.

As at September 30, 2021 and as of the date hereof, there are 153.1 million Common Shares outstanding (58.2 million as at December 31, 2020). There are no preferred shares or special shares outstanding. During the first nine months of 2021, Spartan issued an aggregate of 58.2 million Common Shares pursuant to equity financings at an average subscription price of $4.71 per Common Share for gross proceeds of $274.0 million (details of the foregoing are provided in note 12 of the interim financial statements). An aggregate of 30.5 million Common Shares were issued as consideration for certain acquisitions, 5.9 million Common Shares were issued upon conversion of a convertible promissory note, and 0.3 million Common Shares were issued on exercise of stock options and warrants. As of the date hereof, the Company has 15.9 million Common Share purchase warrants outstanding with an exercise price of $1.00 per Common Share, 4.3 million stock options outstanding with an average exercise price of $3.29 per Common Share, and 1.8 million restricted share awards outstanding.

Non-GAAP Measures

This press release contains certain financial measures, as described below, which do not have standardized meanings prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS“) or Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP“). As these non-GAAP financial measures are commonly used in the oil and gas industry, the Company believes that their inclusion is useful to investors. The reader is cautioned that these amounts may not be directly comparable to measures for other companies where similar terminology is used. The non-GAAP measures used in this release, represented by the capitalized and defined terms outlined below, are used by Spartan as key measures of financial performance and are not intended to represent operating profits nor should they be viewed as an alternative to cash provided by operating activities, net income or other measures of financial performance calculated in accordance with IFRS. For a reconciliation of Adjusted Funds Flow, Free Funds Flow, Adjusted Funds from Operations, Operating Income, Operating Netback, and Net Debt (Surplus), see the MD&A, which is available under the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com .

“Adjusted Funds from Operations” is calculated as cash provided by operating activities before changes in non-cash working capital, transaction costs on acquisitions and settlements of decommissioning obligations. In addition, Spartan sold emissions credits for cash proceeds of $0.5 million during the first quarter of 2021. The proceeds are presented within other income and have been excluded in the calculation of Adjusted Funds from Operations as the cash flow is not part of the Company’s routine business operations. Adjusted Funds from Operations is also calculated by deducting G&A and interest expenses (net of interest income) from Operating Income.

“Adjusted Funds from Operations per share” or “AFFO” per share is calculated using the same methodology as net income per share (“EPS“), however the diluted weighted average Common Shares outstanding for AFFO may differ from the diluted weighted average determined in accordance with IFRS for purposes of calculating EPS due to non-cash items that impact net income only. The dilutive impact of stock options and share awards is more dilutive to AFFO than EPS because the number of shares deemed to be repurchased under the treasury stock method is not adjusted for unrecognized share based compensation expense as it is non-cash. For periods in which the convertible promissory note was outstanding, it was always dilutive to AFFO per share but could be antidilutive to EPS because of the non-cash change in fair value recognized through net income. Refer to additional information under “Reader Advisories – Share Capital“.

“Adjusted Funds Flow” is calculated by deducting settlements of decommissioning obligations and lease payments from Adjusted Funds from Operations. The Company believes Adjusted Funds Flow is an appropriate metric to compare relative to Net Debt because it reflects the net cash flow generated from routine business operations and because Spartan does not include lease liabilities in its definition of Net Debt (Surplus).

“Free Funds Flow” is calculated as Adjusted Funds Flow less capital expenditures, before A&D. Spartan believes Free Funds Flow provides an indication to investors and Spartan shareholders of the amount of funds the Company has available for future capital allocation decisions.

“Operating Income, before hedging” is calculated as oil and gas sales, net of royalties, plus processing and other revenue, less operating and transportation expenses. “Operating Income, after hedging” is calculated by adjusting Operating Income for: (i) realized gains or losses on derivative financial instruments including settlements on acquired derivative financial instrument liabilities (together “Settlements on Commodity Derivative Contracts“), and (ii) pipeline transportation revenue, net of pipeline transportation expense (the “Net Pipeline Transportation Margin“). The Company refers to Operating Income expressed per unit of production as an “Operating Netback” and reports the Operating Netback before and after hedging.

Three months ended September 30 Nine months ended September 30 (CA$ thousands, unless otherwise indicated) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Oil and gas sales, net of royalties 131,345 35,838 277,816 47,053 Processing and other revenue 2,244 1,208 6,912 1,811 Operating expenses (30,277) (14,741) (64,886) (20,893) Transportation expenses (8,973) (3,256) (18,657) (4,377) Operating Income, before hedging 94,339 19,049 201,185 23,594 Settlements on Commodity Derivative Contracts (13,915) 1,070 (18,825) 1,206 Net Pipeline Transportation Margin (398) – (398) – Operating Income, after hedging 80,026 20,119 181,962 24,800 Production (BOE) 4,257,897 2,417,904 10,737,278 3,251,128 Operating Netback, before hedging ($/BOE) 22.16 7.88 18.74 7.26 Operating Netback, after hedging ($/BOE) 18.79 8.32 16.95 7.63

“Net Debt (Surplus)” includes long-term debt, net of Adjusted Working Capital. “Adjusted Working Capital” is calculated as current assets less current liabilities, excluding derivative financial instruments, lease liabilities, and the deferred premium on flow-through shares. As at September 30, 2021 and at December 31, 2020, the Adjusted Working Capital deficit includes cash and cash equivalents, accounts receivable, prepaid expenses and deposits, accounts payable and accrued liabilities and the current portion of decommissioning obligations. Spartan uses Net Debt (Surplus) as a measure of the Company’s financial position and liquidity, however it is not intended to be viewed as an alternative to other measures calculated in accordance with IFRS.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

Certain statements contained within this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “budget”, “plan”, “endeavor”, “continue”, “estimate”, “evaluate”, “expect”, “forecast”, “monitor”, “may”, “will”, “can”, “able”, “potential”, “target”, “intend”, “consider”, “focus”, “identify”, “use”, “utilize”, “manage”, “maintain”, “remain”, “result”, “cultivate”, “could”, “should”, “believe” and similar expressions. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. Without limitation, this press release contains forward-looking statements pertaining to: the intentions of management and the Company with respect to the implementation of the Company’s consolidation strategy; the intention to become a dominant energy company in the oil window of the Montney fairway; the intention to increase oil weighted production and diversify Spartan’s product mix; estimated closing adjustments resulting from the acquisitions completed during the first nine months of 2021; Spartan’s plans to deliver strong operational performance and to generate Free Funds Flow; expectations regarding operating costs, cost-cutting measures and the results thereof; and expectations regarding Spartan’s future tax horizon.

The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by Spartan, including expectations and assumptions concerning the business plan of the Company, expected production, market conditions, the integration of the assets acquired pursuant to the Velvet acquisition and expected benefits and consolidation arising therefrom. Although Spartan believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because Spartan can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. By its nature, such forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause the actual results and expectations to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, fluctuations in commodity prices, changes in industry regulations and political landscape both domestically and abroad, foreign exchange or interest rates, stock market volatility, evolving impacts of the current COVID-19 pandemic and the retention of key management and employees. Please refer to the Company’s most recent Annual Information Form and MD&A for additional risk factors relating to Spartan, which can be accessed either on Spartan’s website at www.spartandeltacorp.com or under the Company’s profile on www.sedar.com . Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date hereof, and to not use such forward-looking information for anything other than its intended purpose. Spartan undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

This press release contains future-oriented financial information and financial outlook information (collectively, “FOFI”) about Spartan’s 3-year plan, including generating Free Funds Flow and organic growth, prospective results of operations and production, balance sheet strength and components thereof, all of which are subject to the same assumptions, risk factors, limitations, and qualifications as set forth in the above paragraphs. FOFI contained in this document was approved by management as of the date of this document and was provided for the purpose of providing further information about Spartan’s future business operations. Spartan disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any FOFI contained in this document, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required pursuant to applicable law. Readers are cautioned that the FOFI contained in this document should not be used for purposes other than for which it is disclosed herein.

Oil and Gas Advisories

This press release contains various references to the abbreviation “BOE” or “boe” which means barrels of oil equivalent. Where amounts are expressed on a boe basis, natural gas volumes have been converted to oil equivalence at six thousand cubic feet per barrel. A boe conversion ratio of six thousand cubic feet per barrel is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead and is significantly different than the value ratio based on the current price of crude oil and natural gas. This conversion factor is an industry accepted norm and is not based on either energy content or current prices. Such abbreviation may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation.

Throughout this press release, “crude oil” or “oil” refers to light and medium crude oil product types as defined by NI 51-101. Condensate is a natural gas liquid as defined by NI 51-101. References to “natural gas liquids” or “NGLs” throughout this press release comprise pentane, butane, propane, and ethane, being all NGLs as defined by NI 51-101 other than condensate, which is disclosed separately because the value equivalency of condensate is more closely aligned with crude oil. References to “natural gas” or “gas” relates to conventional natural gas.

Disclosure of production on a per BOE basis in this press release consists of the constituent product types and their respective quantities disclosed in the below table:

Production volumes by product type (Average per day) Crude oil (bbls/d) Condensate (bbls/d) NGLs (bbls/d) Natural gas (mcf/d) Total (BOE/d) Q3 2021 Actual 4,647 1,982 8,102 189,306 46,282 Q2 2021 Actual 1,969 1,989 7,627 168,319 39,638 Q3 2020 Actual 318 1,113 6,811 108,237 26,282

Other Measurements

All dollar figures included herein are presented in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted.