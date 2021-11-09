EZ Ops Webinar: Building Operations Team Capacity – value of aligned teams













How can operations teams improve the performance of their companies?

A looming labour shortage, efficient production demands, and intensifying compliance requirements are putting operations teams in a bind. More data, more to do, and fewer people to do it.

EZ Ops recently published a white paper explaining why this is a pivotal time for oil and gas operations. Bottom line, oil and gas operators are struggling to keep OPEX low with overloaded workers who can make errors that risk production, safety and compliance.

In this upcoming webinar, EZ Ops will outline how operations teams in head office, middle management and at the field frontline can be equipped to focus on the top priorities for action to produce the cleanest and most profitable hydrocarbons in the world.

Webinar: Building Operations Team Capacity

When: Thursday, December 2, 2021, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm MT (10 am PT / 1 pm ET)

Where: Zoom webinar – register for link

Anyone who registers receives the recording.

From identifying communications gaps to aligning goals and execution, the webinar will show how operations technology can improve team capacity so companies generate more value with less ESG risk and a more loyal, supported workforce.

You will learn:

Operations issues today and actual costs.

How technology can equip operations teams to perform.

Potential gains to be made – OPEX reduction, ESG performance, Workforce safety.

Roadmap to level-up operations performance.

Don’t miss this practical guidance on how to improve your operations with lessons from leading North American producers on the roadmap ahead.

Presenter:

Brandon Ambrose, CEO of EZ Ops

Brandon Ambrose has worked in oil field operations for over 15 years and is a serial entrepreneur. He founded EZ Ops in 2015 to take software he’d developed for his own efficient field management and offer it to other producers. He is dedicated to finding efficiency in complex oil and gas operations, which translates into tens of millions of dollars in savings for clients, certainty of hitting ESG goals, and rewarding work for operators.

