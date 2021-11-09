MEG Energy Corp reports results for the quarter ended in September – Earnings Summary













MEG Energy Corp reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 21 cents​​ per share for the quarter ended in September. The mean expectation of six analysts for the quarter was for earnings of 28 cents per share.

Revenue rose 104.7% to C$1.09 billion from a year ago; analysts expected C$1.00 billion. MEG Energy Corp’s reported EPS for the quarter was 17 cents​. The mean earnings estimate of analysts had risen by about 2.5% in the last three months.​

In the last 30 days one analyst negatively revised an earnings estimate. MEG Energy Corp shares had risen by 15.6% this quarter and gained 156.9% so far this year. The company reported quarterly net income of C$54 million. Wall Street’s median 12-month price target for MEG Energy Corp is C$13.00. The current average analyst rating on the shares is “buy” and the breakdown of recommendations is 9 “strong buy” or “buy,” 6 “hold” and no “sell” or “strong sell.”