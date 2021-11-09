New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs. To search and filter all the latest jobs, visit the BOE Report job board. All job listings are free to post for companies. Sign up to create an account to post jobs; it’s simple and easy to use.
|Posting Date
|Job Title
|Company
|Location
|Nov. 9
|Wembley Plant Operator
|Source Energy Services
|Grande Prairie
|Nov. 9
|Joint Venture Contract Analyst
|i3 Energy Canada Ltd.
|Calgary
|Nov. 9
|Sahara Operator
|Source Energy Services
|Grande Prairie
|Nov. 8
|Junior Operator Technical Graduate
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Nov. 8
|Automation and Controls Engineer
|Brunel
|Calgary
|Nov. 8
|Business Analyst (Senior)
|Brunel
|Calgary
|Nov. 8
|Document Control Administrator
|Brunel
|Sarnia
|Nov. 8
|Senior Network Analyst Field Support
|Brunel
|Calgary
|Nov. 8
|Senior System Analyst
|Brunel
|Calgary
|Nov. 8
|Sr. Microsoft Collaboration & Productivity Analyst
|Brunel
|Calgary
|Nov. 8
|Cost Control Analyst
|Pembina
|North Vancouver
|Nov. 8
|Planning & Scheduling Supervisor
|Pembina
|Redwater
|Nov. 7
|Construction Technician
|TC Energy
|Spruce Grove
|Nov. 6
|FINANCIAL REPORTING ANALYST – (CAT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Calgary
|Nov. 5
|Oil & Gas Field Operator
|Roska DBO
|Fort St. John
|Nov. 5
|Senior Estimator
|Strike Group
|Airdrie
|Nov. 5
|Regulatory Affairs Coordinator
|Brunel
|Surrey
|Nov. 5
|R&D Manager
|Brunel
|Surrey
|Nov. 4
|Lead – Sr Data Science Analytics Translator
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Nov. 4
|HSE (Loss Control) Specialist
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Nov. 4
|Plant Operator
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Nov. 4
|May 2022 – Law Student Opportunities
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Nov. 4
|Project Procurement Specialist
|Brunel
|Vancouver
|Nov. 3
|Field Operator
|Roska DBO
|Fort St. John
|Nov. 3
|Administration Assistant
|Roska DBO
|Peace River
|Nov. 3
|Field Sales Representative
|Aero Rental Services, a Division of Western Production Services Corp.
|Red Deer
|Nov. 3
|HSE Coordinator
|Western Energy Services Corp.
|Calgary
|Nov. 3
|Payroll Assistant (Fixed Term)
|Western Energy Services Corp.
|Calgary
|Nov. 3
|Accounts Payable Supervisor
|Horizon Drilling, a division of Western Energy Services Corp.
|Calgary
|Nov. 3
|NITROGEN OPERATOR – (RDC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Red Deer
|Nov. 3
|FRACTURING OPERATOR – (GPT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Grande Prairie
|Nov. 3
|CEMENT TWIN OPERATOR – (WCT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Whitecourt
|Nov. 3
|CEMENT OPERATOR – (RDC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Red Deer
|Nov. 3
|COILED TUBING OPERATOR – (GPT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Grande Prairie
|Nov. 3
|CEMENT BULK OPERATOR – (BRT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Brooks
|Nov. 3
|CLASS 5 DRIVER/OPERATOR – (RDC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Red Deer
|Nov. 3
|FRACTURING OPERATOR – (RDC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Red Deer
|Nov. 3
|FRACTURING OPERATOR – (MHT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Medicine Hat
|Nov. 3
|FRACTURING OPERATOR – (HNT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Hinton
|Nov. 3
|NITROGEN OPERATOR – (GPC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Grande Prairie
|Nov. 3
|COILED TUBING OPERATOR – (RDC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Red Deer
|Nov. 3
|COILED TUBING OPERATOR – (MHT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Medicine Hat
|Nov. 3
|CEMENT TWIN OPERATOR – (GPT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Grande Prairie
|Nov. 3
|CEMENT TWIN OPERATOR – (FJT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Fort St. John
|Nov. 3
|CEMENT TWIN OPERATOR – (EST)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Estevan
|Nov. 3
|CEMENT SUPERVISOR – (GPT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Grande Prairie
|Nov. 3
|CEMENT OPERATOR – (BRT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Brooks
|Nov. 3
|CEMENT BULK PLANT OPERATOR – (BRT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Brooks
|Nov. 3
|Operations & Maintenance – Planner & Scheduler
|Pembina
|Sherwood Park
|Nov. 2
|Senior Root Cause Investigation Specialist
|TC Energy
|Calgary