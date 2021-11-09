New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

BOE Report

Posting Date Job Title Company Location
Nov. 9 Wembley Plant Operator Source Energy Services Grande Prairie
Nov. 9 Joint Venture Contract Analyst i3 Energy Canada Ltd. Calgary
Nov. 9 Sahara Operator Source Energy Services Grande Prairie
Nov. 8 Junior Operator Technical Graduate Roska DBO Grande Prairie
Nov. 8 Automation and Controls Engineer Brunel Calgary
Nov. 8 Business Analyst (Senior) Brunel Calgary
Nov. 8 Document Control Administrator Brunel Sarnia
Nov. 8 Senior Network Analyst  Field Support Brunel Calgary
Nov. 8 Senior System Analyst Brunel Calgary
Nov. 8 Sr. Microsoft Collaboration & Productivity Analyst Brunel Calgary
Nov. 8 Cost Control Analyst Pembina North Vancouver
Nov. 8 Planning & Scheduling Supervisor Pembina Redwater
Nov. 7 Construction Technician TC Energy Spruce Grove
Nov. 6 FINANCIAL REPORTING ANALYST – (CAT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Calgary
Nov. 5 Oil & Gas Field Operator Roska DBO Fort St. John
Nov. 5 Senior Estimator Strike Group Airdrie
Nov. 5 Regulatory Affairs Coordinator Brunel Surrey
Nov. 5 R&D Manager Brunel Surrey
Nov. 4 Lead – Sr Data Science Analytics Translator TC Energy Calgary
Nov. 4 HSE (Loss Control) Specialist Roska DBO Grande Prairie
Nov. 4 Plant Operator Roska DBO Grande Prairie
Nov. 4 May 2022 – Law Student Opportunities TC Energy Calgary
Nov. 4 Project Procurement Specialist Brunel Vancouver
Nov. 3 Field Operator Roska DBO Fort St. John
Nov. 3 Administration Assistant Roska DBO Peace River
Nov. 3 Field Sales Representative Aero Rental Services, a Division of Western Production Services Corp. Red Deer
Nov. 3 HSE Coordinator Western Energy Services Corp. Calgary
Nov. 3 Payroll Assistant (Fixed Term) Western Energy Services Corp. Calgary
Nov. 3 Accounts Payable Supervisor Horizon Drilling, a division of Western Energy Services Corp. Calgary
Nov. 3 NITROGEN OPERATOR – (RDC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Red Deer
Nov. 3 FRACTURING OPERATOR – (GPT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Grande Prairie
Nov. 3 CEMENT TWIN OPERATOR – (WCT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Whitecourt
Nov. 3 CEMENT OPERATOR – (RDC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Red Deer
Nov. 3 COILED TUBING OPERATOR – (GPT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Grande Prairie
Nov. 3 CEMENT BULK OPERATOR – (BRT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Brooks
Nov. 3 CLASS 5 DRIVER/OPERATOR – (RDC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Red Deer
Nov. 3 FRACTURING OPERATOR – (RDC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Red Deer
Nov. 3 FRACTURING OPERATOR – (MHT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Medicine Hat
Nov. 3 FRACTURING OPERATOR – (HNT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Hinton
Nov. 3 NITROGEN OPERATOR – (GPC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Grande Prairie
Nov. 3 COILED TUBING OPERATOR – (RDC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Red Deer
Nov. 3 COILED TUBING OPERATOR – (MHT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Medicine Hat
Nov. 3 CEMENT TWIN OPERATOR – (GPT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Grande Prairie
Nov. 3 CEMENT TWIN OPERATOR – (FJT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Fort St. John
Nov. 3 CEMENT TWIN OPERATOR – (EST) Trican Well Service Ltd. Estevan
Nov. 3 CEMENT SUPERVISOR – (GPT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Grande Prairie
Nov. 3 CEMENT OPERATOR – (BRT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Brooks
Nov. 3 CEMENT BULK PLANT OPERATOR – (BRT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Brooks
Nov. 3 Operations & Maintenance – Planner & Scheduler Pembina Sherwood Park
Nov. 2 Senior Root Cause Investigation Specialist TC Energy Calgary