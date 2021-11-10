Birchcliff Energy Ltd reports results for the quarter ended in September – Earnings Summary













Birchcliff Energy Ltd reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 50 cents​​ per share for the quarter ended in September. The mean expectation of three analysts for the quarter was for earnings of 29 cents per share.

Revenue rose 215.4% to C$321.19 million from a year ago; analysts expected C$262.50 million. The mean earnings estimate of analysts had risen by about 23% in the last three months.​ In the last 30 days there have been no negative revisions of earnings estimates.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd shares had risen by 2.1% this quarter and gained 304.5% so far this year. The company reported quarterly net income of C$138.37 million. Wall Street’s median 12-month price target for Birchcliff Energy Ltd is C$8.75.

The current average analyst rating on the shares is “buy” and the breakdown of recommendations is 15 “strong buy” or “buy,” 1 “hold” and no “sell” or “strong sell.”