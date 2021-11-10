Birchcliff Energy Ltd reports results for the quarter ended in September – Earnings Summary

Birchcliff Energy Ltd reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 50 cents per share for the quarter ended in September. The mean expectation of three analysts for the quarter was for earnings of 29 cents per share.
Revenue rose 215.4% to C$321.19 million from a year ago; analysts expected C$262.50 million. The mean earnings estimate of analysts had risen by about 23% in the last three months. In the last 30 days there have been no negative revisions of earnings estimates.
Birchcliff Energy Ltd shares had risen by 2.1% this quarter and gained 304.5% so far this year. The company reported quarterly net income of C$138.37 million. Wall Street’s median 12-month price target for Birchcliff Energy Ltd is C$8.75.
The current average analyst rating on the shares is “buy” and the breakdown of recommendations is 15 “strong buy” or “buy,” 1 “hold” and no “sell” or “strong sell.”