Bonterra Energy Corp. announces closing of follow on brokered private placement debt financing

CALGARY, AB – Bonterra Energy Corp. (www.bonterraenergy.com) (TSX: BNE) (“Bonterra” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced $7.5 million follow on brokered private placement debt financing (the “Follow On Offering“).
The Follow On Offering consisted of 7,500 units (“Units“) issued at a price of $1,000 per Unit and have the same terms as the Units that were issued pursuant to the initial brokered private placement which closed on October 20, 2021. Each Unit was comprised of one senior unsecured debenture with a face value of $1,000 which bears interest at 9.0% per annum and has a maturity date of October 20, 2025 plus 56 common share purchase warrants (the “Warrants“), with each Warrant exercisable to acquire one common share (a “Common Share“) of Bonterra at a price of $7.75 per Common Share until October 20, 2025.
Paradigm Capital Inc. and Peters & Co. Limited acted as co-lead agents on the Follow On Offering.
The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Follow On Offering for general corporate purposes.