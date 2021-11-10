High steel and oil prices make for huge savings on new and pre-owned storage tanks with Inclusive Energy













With the rebound of oil prices and soaring steel prices, Inclusive Energy is helping to offset the cost of buying newly manufactured tanks by offering new/unused tanks as low as 50% of the original price.

Inclusive Energy, based in Calgary, is a specialized company focused on the sales and rental of oilfield equipment, as well as chemical storage and distribution. With its massive inventory of storage solutions, one-of-a-kind in-house financing, and immediate delivery capability, Inclusive Energy can bridge virtually any gap being faced by well drilling and completion outfits.

“We’re committed to getting the oilpatch back to work,” says Bilal Hydrie, president and CEO of Inclusive Energy. “There is no one carrying this kind of inventory in Alberta, and we’ve created a real niche for ourselves in the upstream sector.

“Inclusive Energy has a surplus of new, fully reconditioned or used assets from which customers can pick and choose,” he adds, “and we offer our equipment on a rent, lease or rent-to-own basis. That means we can accommodate nearly every financial situation being faced by our customers.”

Inclusive Energy, says Hydrie, is a one-stop shop for oilfield equipment needs, with designing, drafting and custom fabrication options—in addition to those “always available” storage solutions, and production and surface equipment, available at substantial discounts from retail pricing.

At any given time, he adds, Inclusive Energy carries anywhere from $40+ million in assets available for quick transportation and deployment.

Equipment for immediate sale include:

(7) 3000 BBL New/Unused Storage Tanks

Inclusive Energy recently acquired these new/unused 3000 BBL surplus tanks from a cancelled project. Offset the soaring price of steel and productions costs associated with building new tanks, Inclusive Energy is offering huge savings of up to 50% compared to buying new.

(1) 2500 BBL New/Unused Emulsion Tanks

These 2,500 BBL are new/unused, ready for immediate deployment located in Vermillion, AB. Offering for 50% value off the original price.

(2) 2000 BBL New/Unused Skim Tanks

2,000 BBL tanks, also new/unused from a cancelled project, located in Vermillion, AB. In stock and ready to go.

(100+) 1000 BBL Production Storage Tanks

Offering a huge selection of 1,000 BBL production and sales tanks. These tanks are lightly used and in great shape. Located in Lloydminster, these tanks are competitively priced and ready to go.

(1000+) 400 BBL Storage Tanks

Inclusive Energy has a massive selection of new and used 400 BBL tanks. Various styles are available, from rental to production, water storage, diesel storage etc.

New Sour 10 well header test separator package

Originally built for Nexen (cancelled project) Inclusive Energy is offering this new 10-well header for 50% off of its original price of $400,000.

Amine Plant – 38 GPM / 36” x 52’ x 1600 PSI

Huge opportunity to acquire this 38 GPM Amine Plant with a $2 million replacement value. Located at the manufacturers yard in Red Deer, this plant is ready to be refurbished to the customers specification.

38,000,000 BTU Dragon Frac Water Heater Units

Originally acquired from a water management company, these frac water heaters were built and purchased for over $1.5 million each. Inclusive Energy is offering them for less than 50%, offering a head start for service companies to acquire and start making returns.

Inclusive Energy’s storage solutions include stock, custom-designed or field-fabricated tanks—new, fully reconditioned or used—for sweet or sour projects, with available insulation, EnviroVaulting and 100% internal coating.

“At Inclusive Energy, we’re very picky when it comes to the quality of our equipment,” says Hydrie. “We strategically store our equipment—which includes separator vessels, line heaters, treaters, rig matting, and office trailers—in Lloydminster, Crossfield and Edson for rapid deployment.

“We’re also able to meet our clients’ last-minute requirements,” he adds, “through our 24/7 access to trucking and logistics, which ensures a quick delivery turnaround time.”

Through its unique in-house financing options, and flexible repayment terms and conditions, Inclusive Energy also offers its upstream customers unprecedented purchasing power.

Inclusive Energy offers buy-back optionality, offers a no-deposit policy for returning customers, and has a $25-million fund earmarked for joint ventures and other potential investment opportunities.

“Some of our customers are waiting on well results. Others are dealing with limited capital facilities, or faced with a freeze on capital expenditures, or want to transform their rentals into rent-to-own scenarios with no penalty,” says Hydrie. “We can accommodate all of those situations—and more.”

Thanks to its design, third-party engineering, and fabrication division, Inclusive Energy can also bring any piece of equipment into the company’s shop for further customization before delivering it into the field.

Inclusive Energy also carries a constant surplus of bare steel tanks, which can be customized or modified—with quick turnaround—to suit a customer’s specific needs.

“We’re not brokers. We’ve found a real niche for the upstream industry, because we design and build industry-standard equipment and we keep plenty of it in stock,” says Hydrie. “A customer doesn’t have to wait for months to have a piece of equipment built. They can count on Inclusive Energy to have that equipment in stock, and get it delivered right away providing the A-Z experience just like Amazon.”

About Inclusive Energy

Inclusive Energy, established in 2009, is a subsidiary of the international Habib Group of Companies. Check out the full range of Inclusive Energy’s pre-owned equipment at www.inclusivenergy.com