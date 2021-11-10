Pan Orient Energy Corp. – 2021 third quarter financial & operating results

THAILAND

Concession L53 Onshore (Pan Orient Energy (Siam) Ltd., in which Pan Orient has 50.01% ownership)

We are now focused on a series of workovers, that with success will define new reserves in the AA2 sand, which had no reserves attributed to it at year-end 2020. In addition, an updated reservoir simulation is underway that will incorporate: 1) updated production data, 2) some AA sand model changes made in response to observed production performance, and 3) the addition of the AA1 and AA2 sands into the model. No further drilling is anticipated in 2021.

CORPORATE

The Company has started a process to accelerate shareholder value given the mid to late stage development of Thailand, the desire to allocate no further funds to the Sawn Lake asset, and strength in current oil prices. It is expected this process will involve both the Thailand assets and the Sawn Lake, Canada assets, and be completed by mid-2022. Discussions for both assets are currently underway with interested parties. It seems most likely that no individual potential purchaser is interested in both assets due to their contrasting nature, and that distinct transactions are the more likely outcome. It is intended that the proceeds from any potential sale of any of the assets will be returned to Pan Orient shareholders through a return of capital.

Based on this new direction, the Company announced on October 28th that it plans to pay a $0.40 per share special distribution to shareholders, subject to shareholder and regulatory approval. The distribution is intended to be a return of capital, which would require shareholder approval of a reorganization of the Company’s share capital. Pan Orient anticipates that the required annual and special meeting of shareholders will be held in mid-January 2022. If approved by shareholders, the record date for the determination of shareholders entitled to receive the distribution would be set and the distribution paid in early-February 2022.

It is currently proposed that in the period after the sale of the Company’s oil and gas interests, and the distribution of the vast majority of cash to shareholders, the Company will continue to pursue international oil and gas opportunities with a substantially scaled down cost structure.

COVID-19 Coronavirus

The operations in Thailand of Pan Orient Energy (Siam) Ltd. (“POS”) continue to be somewhat affected by the worldwide COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. The Thailand government imposed a state of emergency in late March 2020, giving it wide-ranging powers to address the crisis. Domestic travel restrictions have now been eased and restrictions on fully vaccinated foreigners entering Thailand are being reduced.

Prudent measures have been taken by POS to help protect the health and safety of staff, which are of paramount importance. Fortunately, POS in Thailand was able to complete its initial three well 2021 appraisal drilling program. POS and Pan Orient are well-positioned to withstand these unprecedented events. The Company is optimistic about a return to normal operations and continued strength in world oil prices.

Pan Orient is a Calgary, Alberta based oil and gas exploration and production company with operations currently located onshore Thailand and Western Canada.

Financial and Operating Summary Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, %

Change (thousands of Canadian dollars except where indicated) 2021 2020 2021 2020 FINANCIAL Financial Statement Results – Excluding 50.01% Interest in Thailand Joint

Venture (Note 1) Net income (loss) attributed to common shareholders 2,872 (1,063) 5,528 (59,214) -109% Per share – basic and diluted $ 0.06 $ (0.02) $ 0.11 $ (1.12) -109% Cash flow used in operating activities (Note 2 & 3) (227) (355) (1,838) (1,345) 37% Per share – basic and diluted $ (0.00) $ (0.01) $ (0.04) $ (0.03) 37% Cash flow from (used in) investing activities (Note 2 & 3) (8) 2,808 8,614 7,010 23% Per share – basic and diluted $ 0.00 $ 0.05 $ 0.17 $ 0.13 23% Cash flow used in financing activities (Note 2 & 3) (97) (65) (1,725) (1,507) 14% Per share – basic and diluted $ (0.00) $ (0.00) $ (0.03) $ (0.03) 14% Change in cash and cash equivalents from discontinued operations (Note 3) (7) (42) (143) (749) -81% Working capital 27,831 25,802 27,831 25,802 8% Working capital & non-current deposits 28,443 26,411 28,443 26,411 8% Long-term debt – – – – Shares outstanding (thousands) 49,794 52,077 49,794 52,077 -4% Capital Commitments (Note 4) 801 719 801 719 11% Working Capital and Non-current Deposits Beginning of period – Excluding Thailand Joint Venture 29,542 24,801 23,577 22,158 6% Adjusted funds flow used in continuing operations (Note 3 & 6) (217) (1,122) (2,304) (1,586) 45% Adjusted funds flow from (used in) discontinued operations (Note 3) (139) (12) (161) 348 -146% Consolidated capital expenditures (excluding Thailand Joint Venture)(Note 7) – – – (85) -100% Amounts received from (advanced to) Thailand Joint Venture (8) (8) 39 (18) -317% Dividend received from Thailand Joint Venture – 2,812 8,574 7,112 21% Finance lease payments (2) (5) (21) (136) -85% Changes in current decommissioning liabilities in Indonesia (643) – (643) – Normal course issuer bid (95) (61) (1,704) (1,483) 15% Automatic shares purchase plan (Note 8) – – 945 – Effect of foreign exchange and other 5 6 141 101 40% End of period – Excluding Thailand Joint Venture 28,443 26,411 28,443 26,411 8% Pan Orient 50.01% interest in Thailand Joint Venture Working Capital and Non-

Current Deposits 5,332 3,509 5,332 3,509 52% Economic Results – Including 50.01% Interest in Thailand Joint Venture Total corporate adjusted funds flow from (used in) operations by region (Note 6) Canada (200) (1,115) (2,274) (1,565) 45% Thailand (Note 9) (17) (7) (30) (21) 43% From continuing operations (217) (1,122) (2,304) (1,586) 45% Indonesia – Discontinued Operations (139) (12) (161) 348 -146% Adjusted funds flow used in operations (excl. Thailand Joint Venture) (356) (1,134) (2,465) (1,238) 99% Share of Thailand Joint Venture (Notes 1 & 5) 5,364 3,544 14,735 9,257 59% Total corporate adjusted funds flow from operations 5,008 2,410 12,270 8,019 53% Per share – basic and diluted $ 0.10 $ 0.05 $ 0.24 $ 0.15 62% Capital Expenditures – Petroleum and Natural Gas Properties (Note 7) Canada – – – 85 -100% Consolidated capital expenditures (excl. Thailand Joint Venture) – – – 85 -100% Share of Thailand Joint Venture capital expenditures 1,273 3,410 4,950 8,604 -42% Total capital expenditures (incl. Thailand Joint Venture) 1,273 3,410 4,950 8,689 -43% Investment in Thailand Joint Venture Beginning of period 21,899 30,709 28,329 34,127 -17% Net income from Joint Venture 3,316 121 7,887 612 1189% Other comprehensive loss from Joint Venture (587) (1,217) (2,967) (836) 255% Dividend paid – (2,812) (8,574) (7,112) 21% Amounts (received from) advanced to Joint Venture 8 8 (39) 18 -317% End of period 24,636 26,809 24,636 26,809 -8%

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, % Change (thousands of Canadian dollars except where indicated) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Thailand Operations Economic Results – Including 50.01% Interest in Thailand Joint

Venture (Note 5) Oil sales (bbls) 128,988 102,466 377,987 306,883 23% Average daily oil sales (BOPD) by Concession L53 1,402 1,114 1,385 1,120 24% Average oil sales price, before transportation (CDN$/bbl) $ 87.55 $ 53.38 $ 80.06 $ 52.94 51% Reference Price (volume weighted) and differential Crude oil (Brent $US/bbl) $ 73.27 $ 42.57 $ 67.68 $ 40.44 67% Exchange Rate $US/$Cdn 1.27 1.34 1.26 1.36 -7% Crude oil (Brent $Cdn/bbl) $ 93.26 $ 57.25 $ 85.81 $ 55.03 55% Sale price / Brent reference price 94% 93% 94% 96% -3% Adjusted funds flow from (used in) operations (Note 6) Crude oil sales 11,293 5,470 30,261 16,245 86% Government royalty (603) (284) (1,620) (833) 94% Transportation expense (304) (231) (892) (691) 29% Operating expense (672) (818) (2,117) (2,330) -9% Field netback 9,714 4,137 25,632 12,391 107% General and administrative expense (Note 9) (217) (203) (628) (662) -5% Interest income 1 – 2 6 -67% Foreign exchange gain (loss) (24) 13 (39) 42 -193% Current income tax (4,127) (410) (10,263) (2,541) 304% Thailand – Adjusted funds flow from operations 5,347 3,537 14,704 9,236 59% Adjusted funds flow from (used in) operations / barrel (CDN$/bbl) (Note 6) Crude oil sales $ 87.55 $ 53.38 $ 80.06 $ 52.94 51% Government royalty (4.67) (2.77) (4.29) (2.71) 58% Transportation expense (2.36) (2.25) (2.36) (2.25) 5% Operating expense (5.21) (7.98) (5.60) (7.59) -26% Field netback $ 75.31 $ 40.37 $ 67.81 $ 40.38 68% General and administrative expense (Note 9) (1.68) (1.98) (1.66) (2.16) -23% Interest Income 0.01 – 0.01 0.02 -73% Foreign exchange gain (loss) (0.19) 0.13 (0.10) 0.14 -175% Current income tax (32.00) (4.00) (27.15) (8.28) 228% Thailand – Adjusted funds flow from operations $ 41.45 $ 34.52 $ 38.90 $ 30.10 29% Government royalty as percentage of crude oil sales 5.3% 5.2% 5.4% 5.1% 0% Income tax as percentage of crude oil sales 37% 7% 34% 16% 18% As percentage of crude oil sales Expenses – transportation, operating, G&A and other 11% 23% 12% 22% -10% Government royalty and income tax 42% 13% 39% 21% 18% Adjusted funds flow from operations, before interest income 47% 65% 49% 57% -8% Wells drilled Gross – 2 3 7 -57% Net – 1.0 1.5 3.5 -57% Financial Statement Presentation Results – Excl. 50.01% Interest in Thailand Joint Venture (Note 1) General and administrative expense (Note 9) (17) (7) (30) (21) 43% Adjusted funds flow used in consolidated operations (17) (7) (30) (21) 43% Adjusted fund flow Included in Investment in Thailand Joint Venture Net income from Thailand Joint Venture 3,316 121 7,887 612 1189% Add back non-cash items in net income 2,048 3,423 6,848 8,645 -21% Adjusted funds flow from Thailand Joint Venture 5,364 3,544 14,735 9,257 59% Thailand – Economic adjusted funds flow from operations (Note 5) 5,347 3,537 14,705 9,236 59%

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, % Change (thousands of Canadian dollars except where indicated) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Canada Operations Interest income 17 69 35 201 -83% General and administrative expenses (Note 9) (431) (455) (1,472) (1,524) -3% Operating expense (Note 10) (81) (93) (220) (156) 41% Stock based compensation on restricted share units (note 11) (274) (152) (626) (227) 176% Realized foreign exchange gain (loss) (Note 12) (1) – – 1 -100% Unrealized foreign exchange gain (loss) (Note 12) 570 (484) 9 140 -94% Canada – Adjusted funds flow used in operations (200) (1,115) (2,274) (1,565) 45% Decommissioning (expense) recovery (Note 13) 717 (88) 888 (295) -401% Indonesia – Discontinued Operations General and administrative expense (Note 9) (68) (66) (167) (223) -25% Exploration (expense) recovery (Note 14) 2 2 (1) 674 -100% Foreign exchange gain (loss) (73) 52 7 (103) -107% Indonesia – Adjusted funds flow from (used in) operations (139) (12) (161) 348 -146% Decommissioning expense (Note 13) (632) – (632) – Adjustment for other non-cash items – 1 – (121) -100% Net income (loss) from discontinued operations in Indonesia (771) (11) (793) 227 -449%