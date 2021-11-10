Rubellite Energy Inc. reports third quarter 2021 financial and operating results and provides operations and guidance update

THIRD QUARTER 2021 HIGHLIGHTS

For the 27-day period ended September 30, 2021 , Rubellite recorded production of 561 bbl/d (100% conventional heavy oil).

, Rubellite recorded production of 561 bbl/d (100% conventional heavy oil). Operating netbacks were $0.7 million , or $46.26 /bbl, reflecting strong Western Canadian Select (“WCS”) benchmark prices and a realized oil price of $65.52 /bbl.

, or /bbl, reflecting strong Western Canadian Select (“WCS”) benchmark prices and a realized oil price of /bbl. On October 5, 2021 Rubellite closed $83.5 million in equity financings through the issuance of approximately 41.7 million shares, all priced at $2.00 per share.

Rubellite closed in equity financings through the issuance of approximately 41.7 million shares, all priced at per share. Proceeds from these financings fully repaid $59.4 million in promissory notes related to the acquisition of the Company’s Clearwater assets from Perpetual and established Rubellite with no net debt and positive net working capital at September 30, 2021 pro forma the October 5 th financings of $21.6 million .

in promissory notes related to the acquisition of the Company’s assets from Perpetual and established Rubellite with no net debt and positive net working capital at pro forma the financings of . Drilling activity from Rubellite’s inception on July 12 th to quarter end totaled 7 (6.0 net) Clearwater wells, including an exciting new exploration success at Figure Lake which Rubellite intends to immediately follow up with a second rig to start drilling in mid-November.

to quarter end totaled 7 (6.0 net) wells, including an exciting new exploration success at Figure Lake which Rubellite intends to immediately follow up with a second rig to start drilling in mid-November. Significant capital efficiency improvements are evident with the scale and continuity of the drilling program as drilling optimization and field efficiencies have been realized. Costs per well and costs per meter drilled have steadily declined through the drilling program to date.

OPERATIONS UPDATE

Rubellite currently has seventeen (16.0 net) multi-lateral wells drilled, including the six (6.0 net) original wells drilled by Perpetual at Ukalta and the one (1.0 net) producing 2.5 leg multi-lateral well at Figure Lake. New wells that have been drilled, completed and commenced production since Rubellite’s inception in July 2021 include two (1.0 net) wells at Marten Hills which were rig released in mid-July and four (4.0 net) producing wells at Figure Lake. The first four (4.0 net) wells of the planned eight well drilling program at Ukalta have been drilled and completed and three have recently initiated load oil recovery and testing operations. Sales production is expected to ramp up as these new wells fully recover load oil from the drilling process, which is recycled for future drilling operations to the extent possible, and production volumes commence delivery to sales terminals.

At Marten Hills, sales production commenced in late August after fully recovering load oil from drilling operations. Rubellite is pleased to report that the two, eight leg multi-lateral wells continue to have average performance consistent with Rubellite’s Marten Hills type curve, with an average IP30 production level of approximately 120 bbl/d of 22o API crude oil for the two wells. An additional 4 (2.0 net) follow up wells are scheduled to be drilled in the first quarter of 2022.

At Rubellite’s Figure Lake property, the first two (2.0 net) exploratory wells at the south end of the property each penetrated over 8,000 meters of Clearwater reservoir, were brought onstream August 26, 2021 and began producing formation oil for sales after a three-week period of load oil recovery. Rubellite is excited to announce that the two, multi-lateral wells have averaged performance consistent with Rubellite’s Figure Lake type curve, at an average IP30 production level of approximately 120 bbl/d of conventional heavy crude oil. Based on these results to date, Rubellite has procured a second drilling rig to follow up on this exploration success, with spud expected in mid-November, adding four new wells to the existing south Figure Lake pad by mid-January 2022. Additional production volumes from this accelerated program will not contribute materially to fourth quarter 2021 production levels but will serve to accelerate the ramp up of production volumes in the first quarter of 2022.

At the extreme north end of the Figure Lake land base, two additional exploratory multi-lateral wells were drilled over 10 miles north of the south Figure Lake pad site. These two wells have recovered load oil from drilling operations and have recently begun producing formation oil. Initial early production results are below the performance curve of the south Figure Lake wells. Rubellite will continue to monitor production data and re-evaluate performance expectations before any follow up drilling occurs in the north Figure Lake area.

At Ukalta, one (1.0 net) six-leg multi-lateral exploratory well at the southwest edge of the property, targeting a new geologic zone within the Clearwater, was drilled off a single well pad and the first well of the seven (7.0 net) multi-lateral well development drilling program across two pads, primarily targeting development of the main proven Clearwater sand target, was spud prior to the end of the quarter. Since the end of the third quarter, three of four (4.0 net) wells on the first of two development pad sites have been successfully drilled and rig released, and load oil recovery has commenced.

Drilling costs, net of forecast oil-based mud recoveries, are on track and showing continuous improvement as expected with the increased scale of activity and continuity of operations. The Company is also working to reduce time lags for production start-up on multi-well pads by utilizing the drilling rig for completion operations and setting up pads for concurrent drilling and production operations, thereby improving capital efficiencies and accelerating economic returns.

2021 OUTLOOK

Rubellite’s Board of Directors has approved fourth quarter 2021 capital expenditures of $16 to $18 million, an increase of $6 to $8 million from previous guidance released September 7, 2021. Expenditures in the fourth quarter will be largely directed to the drilling, completion and equipping of the seven (7.0 net) planned development wells at Ukalta and three (3.0 net) of the accelerated four (4.0 net) well program following up the successful exploration results in the south Figure Lake area. A combination of six and eight leg multi-lateral well designs are planned to continue to evaluate opportunities to improve capital efficiencies. The Figure Lake drilling program will be partially funded by the previously announced Figure Lake GORR financing, which provided 100% of the funding for the four wells drilled at Figure Lake during the third quarter and will provide approximately $0.2 million per well for the next 12 wells in Figure Lake area. Additional capital spending is also expected for preparatory work for first quarter 2022 activities in the Ukalta area.

The procurement of the second drilling rig will also accelerate some of Rubellite’s previously planned 2022 activity into the first quarter of 2022. The table below details Rubellite’s anticipated capital spending and drilling activities for the fourth quarter of 2021 and first quarter of 2022.

Fourth Quarter 2021 and First Quarter 2022 Exploration and Development Forecast Capital Expenditures (1)

Q4 2021 ($ millions) # of wells (gross/net) Q1 2022 ($ millions) # of wells (gross/net) Marten Hills –/– 4/2.0 Figure Lake(2) 3/3.0 1/1.0 Ukalta 7/7.0 6/6.0 Total(3) $16 – $18 10/10.0 $10 – $12 11/9.0

(1) Third quarter 2021 capital spending on Rubellite’s Clearwater assets was commensurate with the third quarter component of H2 2021 guidance dated September 7, 2021. (2) The Figure Lake GORR financing is forecast to contribute $0.6 million in Q4 2021 and $0.2 million in Q1 2022 to fund Figure Lake drilling activities. (3) Excludes undeveloped land purchases and acquisitions, if any.

Development drilling activity across Rubellite’s three operating areas is forecast to drive rapid production growth. With wells drilled at Ukalta beginning to contribute to reported sales volumes in early December, Rubellite forecasts Q4 2021 average daily production of approximately 650 to 700 bbl/d. Production sales volumes will ramp up significantly through year end 2021 and into early 2022 and are expected to reach in excess of 2,000 bbl/d during the first quarter of 2022. The Company expects to update full year 2022 guidance after stabilized production results from the ongoing Ukalta and Figure Lake drilling programs have been established. Rubellite also plans to continue exploration activities to pursue additional prospective land capture and de-risk acreage.

In the context of current strip pricing, Rubellite’s organic growth business plan is expected to be fully funded, drive material adjusted funds flow growth over the next two years and generate free funds flow by 2022.