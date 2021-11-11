Cuda Oil and Gas Inc. Announces Resignation of Board Members













Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – November 11, 2021) – Cuda Oil and Gas Inc. (TSXV: CUDA) (“Cuda” or the “Company“) announces that Mr. Bruce Lawrence, Mr. Jean-Yves Lavoie, and Ms. Guylaine Saucier have resigned as members of the Board of Directors effective immediately.

Mr. Lawrence was appointed as a Director in 2018 and serves as a member of the Company’s audit committee. Mr. Lawrence currently serves as a partner at Borden Ladner Gervais.

Mr. Lavoie was appointed as a Director in 1999 and serves as a member of the Company’s compensation and reserve committee. Mr. Lavoie was President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company (Junex Inc) from 2017 to 2018.

Ms. Saucier was appointed as a Director in 2012 and serves as a member of the Company’s audit committee. Ms. Saucier is an independent director.

The Board of Directors would like to thank Mr. Lawrence, Mr Lavoie and Ms. Saucier for their contributions and wish them well in their future endeavours.