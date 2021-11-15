Everything under the sun — the GT2 is the solar-powered, GPS-cellular hybrid that gives you the edge — right at the edge













THE GT2 GLOBAL ASSET TRACKER never runs out of power. With an integral solar panel and a battery back-up, it’ll run continuously even in the most remote locations where maintenance is infrequent. You can install it in minutes and leave this unit for up to 10 years to fend for itself in inhospitable terrain.

Just how tough is the GT2? It’s essentially bomb-proof, and it even has an IECEx/ATEX ia IIC (Zone 0) Intrinsic Safe Device rating that means it operates safely in explosive environments. It’s good enough to have been tested to military standards by US forces in Korea in 2019. It works happily at -40C to +85C / -40F to +185F, and will take shock, thermal shock, operational vibration, and salt fog.

Hermetically sealed, the GT2 is capable of surviving everything the elements can throw at it. The GT2 is dual-powered for maximum flexibility and durability. Even when the sun isn’t shining, the emergency battery pack will kick in.

What really sets the GT2s apart from the competition is its extraordinary connectivity. Our totally secure link to the global Iridium Satellite Network is two-way, meaning that you can send and receive critical alerts and data. You can also access the device remotely and reconfigure it as necessary.

At a local level, the GT2 family of trackers has onboard Bluetooth Low-Energy capability for networked wireless sensors and mobile programming. This is the GPS that puts unreliable solar-powered devices in the shade. The GT2 family comes in three iterations to suit your needs:

GT2s Satellite Global Asset Tracker – Global communications over the Iridium satellite network, offering unmatched pole-to-pole connectivity access. Connectivity can also be provided through the fully secure, global Iridium Satellite Network via the DoD EMSS Gateway.

– Global communications over the Iridium satellite network, offering unmatched pole-to-pole connectivity access. Connectivity can also be provided through the fully secure, global Iridium Satellite Network via the DoD EMSS Gateway. GT2c Cellular Asset Tracker – The GT2c offers cellular data communication across LTE Cat-M networks. For locations where field assets are managed within active cellular network coverage areas, the GT2c offers a powerful, rugged low-maintenance solution to improve asset management.

– The GT2c offers cellular data communication across LTE Cat-M networks. For locations where field assets are managed within active cellular network coverage areas, the GT2c offers a powerful, rugged low-maintenance solution to improve asset management. GT2h Hybrid Global Asset Tracker – For assets that go out of cellular range from time to time, the GT2h automatically switches from LTE-Cat M cellular networks to the Iridium satellite. This combines the ultra-low data cost of cellular communication, with the high availability of the Iridium network for continuous visibility at a lower cost than satellite-only tracking devices.

Our software platform gives your team a complete overview of your assets, 24/7, no matter where they are in the world. GT2 works on every asset you want to track, both powered and non-powered. You can track everything under the sun with the GT2 — even if the sun isn’t shining.

