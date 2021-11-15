U.S. natgas futures edge up on colder forecast, rising global prices













U.S. natural gas futures edged up on Monday on forecasts for colder weather and higher heating demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.

Traders said U.S. prices also gained some support from a 7% rise in European gas prices on worries about supplies from Russia.

Russian gas flows through a key pipeline to Germany rose on Monday with no sign that Belarus’s president had acted on his threat to cut off supplies to the European Union as winter approaches.

In October, global gas prices hit record highs as utilities around the world scrambled for liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes to replenish low stockpiles in Europe and meet insatiable demand in Asia, where energy shortfalls have caused power blackouts in China.

Following those global gas prices, U.S. futures climbed to a 12-year high in early October on expectations LNG demand would remain strong for months. But overseas prices were still trading about six times higher than U.S. futures because the United States has plenty of gas in storage and ample production.

Analysts have said that European inventories were about 20% below normal for this time of year, compared with just 3% below normal in the United States.

Front-month gas futures rose 2.7 cents, or 0.6%, to $4.818 per million British thermal units at 8:24 a.m. EST (1324 GMT). On Friday, the contract dropped about 7% to its lowest close since Sept. 7 after a volatile week of trade.

Data provider Refinitiv said output in the U.S. Lower 48 states averaged 96.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in November, up from 94.1 bcfd in October and a monthly record of 95.4 bcfd in November 2019.

Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would jump from 105.1 bcfd this week to 112.0 bcfd next week as the weather turns colder and homes and businesses crank up their heaters. Those forecasts were higher than Refinitiv projected on Friday.

U.S. exports to Canada averaged 3.0 bcfd so far in November, up from 2.1 bcfd in October, according to Refinitiv data. That compares with an all-time monthly high of 3.5 bcfd in December 2019.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants, meanwhile, averaged 11.1 bcfd so far in November, up from 10.5 bcfd in October as the sixth train at Cheniere Energy Inc’s Sabine Pass plant in Louisiana started producing LNG in test mode. That compares with a monthly record of 11.5 bcfd in April.

With gas prices near $27 per mmBtu in Europe and $32 in Asia, compared with about $5 in the United States, traders said buyers around the world will keep purchasing all the LNG the United States can produce.

But no matter how high global gas prices rise, the United States only has the capacity to turn about 11.1 bcfd of gas into LNG. The rest of the gas flowing to the export plants is used to fuel equipment that produces the LNG.

Global markets will have to wait until later this year to get more when Venture Global LNG’s Calcasieu Pass in Louisiana starts producing LNG in test mode.