Reducing contamination on Western Canada’s jobs sites: rig mat supplier expands its equipment sanitization services

Leduc, Alberta — Little Guy Oilfield Rentals, an Alberta-based rig mat rental provider, has added a second Matwash 360° unit to their fleet of temporary roadway rental services, helping to reduce environmental contamination on job sites.

In Western Canada’s oil and gas, utilities, remediation, mining, and construction industries, one of the biggest concerns is the contamination of invasive species on job sites. The Matwasher cleans and chlorinates rig mats used for temporary roadways, supporting better prevention and sanitization practices at each site. Its closed-loop system reuses water during operation which also prevents the risk of contamination from wash water when working in environmentally sensitive areas.

This custom-built system cleans rig mats over ten times faster than any manual wash system, saving businesses time and costs on labour. As an automated, portable, conveyor and wash system, the Matwash 360° cleans the entire mat using high-pressure pumps and cleaning nozzles that scour mats from every angle.

“We’re thrilled to have added a second Matwash 360° unit to our fleet, said Bob Williamson, Director of Little Guy Oilfield Rentals. “We know that by adding a second washing unit, we will be able to further meet the demands of our clients in a multitude of industries and ensure that the mats received from us are always in a clean condition, limit contamination, and promote safety at every job site. With two units, we are ready to support even more projects all over Alberta and Northern BC.”

Both the new and original mat washing units are equipped with heated chlorination tanks if mat bleaching is requested. Both washers are mobile and can be transported to locations conveniently.

About Little Guy Oilfield Rentals

Founded in 2004, Little Guy Oil Field Rentals provides temporary roadway services throughout Alberta and Northern BC. Their rental services include an inventory of rig mats, access mats, swamp mats, composite mats, crane mats and a variety of other temporary road services. They introduced their first Matwash 360° unit in 2014 with great success. Little Guy has yards strategically placed throughout Northern BC and Alberta.

Contact Bob Williamson for further information (780) 980-1166 or bob@littleguyrentals.com.