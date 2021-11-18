New public opinion poll shows strong support across Canada for its oil and gas industry













We’d like to ask you some questions about energy. All things considered, do you support or oppose Canada’s role as a global oil and gas supplier?

More than seven-in-ten Canadians (71%) support Canada’s role as a global oil and gas supplier, up five points since our previous poll conducted in July 2021

As you may know, Canada’s oil and gas industry is a leader among the world’s top 20 producers on environmental, social and governance (ESG) metrics. The Canadian oil and gas industry is ranked second for governance, second for social progress, and fourth for the environment. Thinking about this, do you agree or disagree that Canada should be a choice supplier of oil and gas to global markets?



Almost three-in-four Canadians (74%) agree that Canada should be a choice supplier of oil and gas to global markets.

The 2021 Oil and Gas Industry Outlook published by Deloitte shows the world requires $525 billion of oil and gas investment per year to meet current demand. McKinsey’s global oil supply-and-demand outlook to 2040 shows a gap between oil supply and oil demand at 38 million barrels per day of new production by 2040. The International Energy Agency (IEA) estimates the world will need between $12 – $17 trillion of additional investment in oil and gas by 2040 to avoid supply shortages. Thinking about these matters, do you agree or disagree with these statements?

Just over three-in-four Canadians (76%) agree that global markets should prioritize jurisdictions like Canada that are leaders in climate leadership and environmental protection.

Three-in-four Canadians (76%) agree that Canada should be the choice recipient of investments due to its climate leadership and environmental policies.

Almost seven-in-ten Canadians (69%) agree that Canada should be the choice supplier to meet future oil demand.

Liquefied natural gas (LNG) demand is projected to grow up to 50% by 2030. Thinking about this, do you agree or disagree with the following statement? – “It’s wrong for Canada to forfeit energy export opportunities to other jurisdictions with higher emissions.”

More than three-in-five Canadians (62%) think it is wrong for Canada to forfeit energy opportunities to other jurisdictions with higher emissions, when thinking about LNG.

With global energy demand forecast to grow 50 percent by 2050, we will need massive investments into all forms of supply, including oil and gas. Thinking about this, do you agree or disagree with supporting all Canadian energy in an inclusive manner that includes solar, wind, hydro, oil, and gas?

More than three-in-four Canadians (77%) agree with supporting all Canadian energy in an inclusive manner that includes solar, wind, hydro, oil, and gas.

According to a study in the journal Science, if all global oil and gas producers adopted Canadian climate standards, emissions from producing a barrel of oil would drop by 23%, equivalent to taking about 100 million cars off the road. Having read this, do you agree or disagree that Canada’s oil and gas industry is portrayed unfairly?

More than three-in-five Canadians (63%) agree that Canada’s oil and gas sector is being portrayed unfairly.

Methane has been identified as a key area by governments worldwide who are committed to the fight against climate change. Canada ranks as a global leader on methane emission reductions and is well-positioned to continue demonstrating further improvement. Does this make you more likely, just as likely, or less likely to support Canada’s oil and gas industry?

Just over three-in-ten Canadians (31%) are more likely to support Canada’s role as a global supplier upon learning this information, while 48% are just as likely to be supportive.

Since 1995, oil sands emissions intensities have decreased by 44 percent. Does this make you more likely, just as likely, or less likely to support Canada’s oil industry?

Three-in-ten Canadians (30%) are more likely to support Canada’s role as a global supplier upon learning this information, while 48% are just as likely to be supportive.

The oil and gas sector is Canada’s largest spender on clean technology by far, accounting for 75 percent of the $1.4 billion spent annually by all sectors. Do you agree or disagree that this is an example of private investment in climate action that should be celebrated?

More than seven-in-ten Canadians (71%) agree that this is an example of private investment in climate action that should be celebrated.

The Oil Sands Pathways to Net Zero alliance initiative was established with the goal of achieving net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from oil sands operations by 2050. The organizations collectively represent about 95 percent of Canada’s oil sands production. Do you agree or disagree that this exemplifies Canada’s commitment to climate action?

More than seven-in-ten Canadians (72%) agree that the actions of the Oil Sands Pathways to New Zero alliance initiative exemplify Canada’s commitment to climate action.

Carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) is a suite of technologies that capture carbon dioxide (CO2) from facilities or directly from the atmosphere. With about 0.5 percent of the world’s population, Canada accounted for nearly 18 percent of global carbon capture at the end of 2020. Thinking about this and other previously mentioned items, would you agree or disagree that you are proud of Canada’s energy industry?

Almost three-in-four Canadians (73%) are proud of Canada’s energy industry, when thinking about carbon capture.

Do you agree or disagree that exporting responsible and reliable Canadian energy, expertise, and technology to reduce global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions is how Canada can play one important role in addressing climate action?

Almost four-in-five Canadians (79%) agree that exporting responsible and reliable Canadian energy, expertise, and technology to reduce global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions is how Canada can play one important role in addressing climate action.

Thinking about energy production, do you agree or disagree with these statements?

More than four-in-five Canadians (81%, +8) agree that global markets should prioritize jurisdictions like Canada that are leaders in climate leadership and environmental protection.

Almost four-in-five Canadians (79%, +9) agree that Canada should be a preferred recipient of investments due to its climate leadership and environmental policies.

More than three-in-four Canadians (76%, +4) agree that sustainability measures are better served when energy is sourced from Canada compared to less environmentally friendly jurisdictions.

Almost three-in-four Canadians (73%) agree that, as long as the world needs oil, Canada should be a preferred supplier.

More than seven-in-ten Canadians (72%, +8) agree that investing in Canada’s oil and gas sector makes sense if you value climate leadership, social progress and transparency.

Methodology:

Results are based on an online study conducted on November 8 and November 9, 2021, among 1,000 adults in Canada.

The data has been statistically weighted according to Canadian census figures for age, gender and region in Canada.

The margin of error—which measures sample variability—is +/- 3.1 percentage points, nineteen times out of twenty.

