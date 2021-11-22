Pembina announces CEO leadership transition

“I am immensely proud of the Pembina team, the culture we have created, and what we have accomplished together. When I joined Pembina, it was a $2.5 billion dollar entity in a single business and has grown into a roughly $35 billion entity, operating safely, and successfully in multiple jurisdictions and in many businesses, with more underway. I am also proud of how the company has managed successfully through many challenges including the financial crisis and more recently the Covid-19 pandemic. Through an unwavering commitment to our customers, employees and communities where we operate, we have transformed Pembina into one of the most dynamic energy transportation and midstream providers in North America,” Mr. Dilger said. “Pembina has a world-class team and is well positioned for the future. I will miss the many stakeholders whom I had the opportunity to serve.”

“During Mick’s tenure as CEO, Pembina accelerated its 65-year history of innovation and growth, becoming a truly differentiated, integrated leader in the midstream space with a strong core business. The company also built a solid foundation for long-term ESG excellence and leadership in a lower carbon economy,” said Randall Findlay, Chair of the Pembina Board. “We look forward to continuing to increase the core business we have built and support the Company’s long-term growth, while also being a leading participant in the energy industry’s evolution to a more sustainable future. On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Mick for his service and dedication to Pembina and all of its stakeholders and for his many contributions to Pembina’s strong position today.”

Mr. Findlay added, “We are fortunate to have Scott stepping in to serve as our Interim President and CEO. With 11 years of experience at Pembina and nearly 18 years in the energy industry, Scott has been a key architect of the Company’s growth and financial discipline, overseeing over $20 billion in successful strategic acquisitions and growth investments that have reshaped our Company over the last decade. This strong track record will be essential to continuing our momentum during this transition and for the long term.”

Mr. Burrows said, “Pembina’s people, assets and operations are second to none in the industry. Momentum within our business and trends across the broader industry give us great optimism about the outlook for our company and our stakeholders, as we complete 2021 and look ahead to 2022. We are committed to ensuring Pembina’s long-term future and that of our stakeholders.”

The Company reiterated its full year 2021 guidance for adjusted EBITDA of $3.3 – $3.4 billion, and continues to expect to provide a fiscal 2022 guidance and capital budget update in early December.

About Scott Burrows

Prior to his appointment as interim President and CEO, Scott Burrows was Pembina’s Chief Financial Officer for approximately seven years, overseeing the Company’s financial operations, investor relations, treasury, tax, risk management, corporate planning, corporate development and capital market financings.

Previously, Scott served as Vice President, Capital Markets, and as Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations. In these roles, Scott was responsible for guiding Pembina through its corporate-level financial analysis of business opportunities in addition to strategic development and planning, acquisitions and divestitures. He also supported the Company’s participation in the capital markets by evaluating various financing alternatives and oversaw Pembina’s investor relations and related marketing initiatives.

Before joining Pembina in November 2010, Scott spent seven years in energy-focused investment banking where he provided advice and counsel related to mergers and acquisitions, dispositions, joint ventures and equity and debt financings. He has considerable experience in the energy industry, including petroleum, natural gas and other product pipelines and related infrastructure facilities. Scott has a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of British Columbia and is also a CFA® Charterholder.

About Cameron Goldade

Prior to his appointment as interim Chief Financial Officer, Cameron was Vice President, Capital Markets, overseeing the Company’s corporate development, corporate planning, investor relations, treasury, and cash management functions.

Prior to joining Pembina in 2015, Cameron spent eleven years in energy-focused investment banking where he provided advice and counsel related to mergers and acquisitions, dispositions, joint ventures and equity and debt financings. He has considerable experience in most aspects of the energy industry, including: petroleum, natural gas and other product pipelines and related infrastructure facilities. Cameron holds a Bachelor of Commerce (Distinction) from the University of Calgary and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Toronto.

All financial figures are approximate and in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted. This news release refers to adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“adjusted EBITDA which is a financial measure that is not defined by Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”). For more information about this metrics, see “Non-GAAP Measures” herein.