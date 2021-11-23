Copetrex Oil & Gas Co. Ltd. (In bankruptcy)

KPMG Inc. (“KPMG”), as bankruptcy trustee (the “Trustee”) of Copetrex Oil & Gas Co. Ltd. (“Copetrex”) is currently seeking proposals in relation to the purchase of the assets of the Copetrex. Assets include oil & gas working interests in the following locations:
- Crystal, AB;
- Twinning, AB (some locations currently producing);
- Sundre, AB;
- Faust, AB;
- Battle Creek, SK
- Montney, BC
The bid deadline for submission of proposals for some/all assets of the Company is set for December 15, 2021
A copy of the information package can be obtained at https://kpmg.com/ca/copetrex by contacting our office:
Attention: Luke Alliband
3100, 205 5 Avenue SW
Calgary, AB T2P 4B9
Telephone: (403) 691-8095
Email: lalliband@kpmg.ca