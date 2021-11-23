Copetrex Oil & Gas Co. Ltd. (In bankruptcy)

KPMG Inc. (“KPMG”), as bankruptcy trustee (the “Trustee”) of Copetrex Oil & Gas Co. Ltd. (“Copetrex”) is currently seeking proposals in relation to the purchase of the assets of the Copetrex. Assets include oil & gas working interests in the following locations:

Crystal, AB;

Twinning, AB (some locations currently producing);

Sundre, AB;

Faust, AB;

Battle Creek, SK

Montney, BC

The bid deadline for submission of proposals for some/all assets of the Company is set for December 15, 2021

A copy of the information package can be obtained at https://kpmg.com/ca/copetrex by contacting our office:

Attention: Luke Alliband

3100, 205 5 Avenue SW

Calgary, AB T2P 4B9

Telephone: (403) 691-8095

Email: lalliband@kpmg.ca