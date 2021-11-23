Parkland initiates steps to pause refinery processing operations in response to ongoing Trans Mountain Pipeline shut down

“Due to a lack of crude oil supply from the Trans Mountain Pipeline, we are maintaining the refinery in ready-mode,” said Ryan Krogmeier, SVP Supply, Trading and Refining. “Ready-mode, is a state of operational readiness which positions us to recommence processing once sufficient crude oil feedstocks become available.”
While the refinery’s processing operations are being paused, its blending, shipping, terminal, and rack activities remain operational. This enables available fuels to be offloaded from ships and rail directly into the refinery, from where they can be stored and distributed across the lower mainland and Vancouver Island.
“We are focused on serving our customers and communities,” added Krogmeier. “Our teams are working tirelessly to source and import available refined fuels. By leveraging our supply capabilities and infrastructure at the refinery, we are confident in our ability to keep our retail and commercial locations supplied with fuel.”