CGA Enterprises and Natural Gas World launch gas pathways

OTTAWA, ON – CGA Enterprises Inc., a venture of the Canadian Gas Association (CGA), has partnered with Minoils Media/Natural Gas World to launch Gas Pathways, an online communications and engagement platform focusing on the global gas industry’s work in innovation.

Around the world, the gas industry – through its product and its infrastructure – has been a foundational factor in ensuring consumers have affordable, reliable, and clean energy. As countries focus on implementing pathways to a cleaner energy future, the growing global gas sector will play an even more significant role – a role that needs to be profiled.

“Gas energy brings enormous value to our lives. It generates electricity, heats homes and the water in them, it cooks food, fuels a growing transportation fleet, and is essential for countless industrial operations across the globe,” said Timothy M. Egan, President and CEO of the Canadian Gas Association; President of CGA Enterprises Inc. and Chair of NGIF Capital Corporation. “The global gas industry continues to build on the quality of these important services through its steady focus on innovation in the production, delivery, and use of gas. Gas Pathways will shine a light on that innovation.”

The Gas Pathways website will focus on the gas industry’s innovation across the value chain, profiling the industry’s innovators, and providing a critical assessment of what is happening to make innovation deliver more for people and meet public policy goals on affordability, reliability, and environmental performance.

This new platform will serve as a hub for discussion, the sharing of leading practices and a vehicle for stakeholders to join the global energy conversation on natural gas innovation.

“There is a wealth of information available on the exciting innovation happening across the gas value chain,” noted Natural Gas World founder Rick Gill. “We are delighted to have the opportunity to work with CGA Enterprises to introduce Gas Pathways as the platform to make that information public. We encourage stakeholders to visit Gas Pathways, learn from the stories and developments shared on the platform, and engage in the conversation.”

For more information, please visit: www.gaspathways.com

About CGA

The Canadian Gas Association (CGA) is the voice of Canada’s gaseous energy delivery industry, including natural gas, renewable natural gas (RNG) and hydrogen. CGA membership includes energy distribution and transmission companies, equipment manufacturers, and suppliers of goods and services to the industry. CGA’s utility members are Canadian-owned and active in eight provinces and one territory. CGA members meet 38 per cent of Canada’s energy needs through a network of over 573,000 kilometres of underground infrastructure. The versatility and resiliency of this infrastructure allows it to deliver an ever-changing gas supply mix to over 7.3 million customer locations representing approximately two-thirds of Canadians. CGA members ensure Canadians get the affordable, reliable, clean gaseous energy they want and need. CGA is also working to constantly improve that gaseous energy offering, by driving forward innovation through the Natural Gas Innovation Fund (NGIF).

