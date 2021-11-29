MEG Energy announces US$225 million debt repayment

CALGARY, AB – MEG Energy Corp. (“MEG” or the “Company”) (TSX: MEG) announced today that it has issued a notice to redeem US$225 million aggregate principal amount of its 6.50% senior secured second lien notes due 2025 (the “Second Lien Notes”) at a redemption price of 101.625%, plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but not including, the redemption date. The redemption is expected to be completed on or about January 18, 2022. Inclusive of the redemption, MEG will have redeemed US$579 million of the original US$750 million principal balance of the Second Lien Notes, leaving US$171 million principal balance outstanding.
This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any security and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.