70 Stage Open Hole Ball Drop system allows Montney operator to extend lateral length, increase frac pump rates and tonnages to improve production

By deploying the latest advancements in multi-stage completion technology, a Montney producer was able to significantly increase the length of its laterals, while maintaining optimal stage spacing to ensure full stimulation coverage across the reservoir.

One of the recent wells in the company’s evolving completion program, included a 70-stage open hole ball drop completion installed in a lateral of more than 3,900 m. The smallest ball seat size in the system was 1.960-in., which enabled higher frac rates at the toe of the well and allowed for coiled tubing access for clean out, as well as a larger inner diameter (ID) for production flow area.

The operator has worked with Packers Plus Energy Services over the years to continuously adapt its completion systems while drilling deeper and longer wells.

Some of the key technologies deployed as part of the Montney producer’s 70-stage completion system, included:

StackFRAC® HD-X with ball seat increments smaller than 1/40-in.

Packers Plus Inner Armor erosion coating

SF903 Dissolvable Balls

AeroSTAT™ Glass Barrier Sub

StackFRAC HD-X builds on revolutionary ball-activated completion technology that has been used in more than 200,000 stages worldwide. The system allows for exact placement of stimulation treatments in one continuous pumping operation, reducing operational time and cost. This latest evolution of the system includes ball seat increments smaller than 1/16-in. to enable the delivery of high intensity stimulation treatments.

In addition to increasing the number of stages in a well, the smaller ball seat increments of StackFRAC HD-X provide a larger ID throughout the length of the wellbore to allow for higher stimulation rates.

The smaller increments are protected against erosion during stimulation using Inner Armor erosion coating on select ball seats in the completion system. With this added protection, producers can increase tonnage per stage while maintaining the integrity of the downhole equipment.

Utilizing SF903 Dissolvable Balls in the completion eliminates the need to flow balls back prior to production, reducing operational risk.

The weight of the longer tool string requires the assistance of the AeroSTAT Glass Barrier Sub to reach total depth (TD). A glass disc in the sub acts as a barrier that isolates fluid weight above the sub and creates an air chamber that lightens the completion string in the lateral, enabling the system to float as it is run in hole. For the Montney producer’s longer laterals, deploying AeroSTAT helped create enough weight at surface to reach TD. Without the glass barrier sub, weight on bottom was calculated to be negative -7,400 daN, while weight on bottom with AeroSTAT was recorded at 26,000 daN.

A comparison of the producer’s wells from 2015 to 2021, highlights how the combination of several advanced completion technologies has allowed the operator to continuously advance its stimulation program and increase the potential of maximizing production.

2015 2021 Stage Count 46 70 Stage Spacing (m) 46 55 Lateral Length (m) 2142 3915 Measured Depth (m) 4550 6475 Frac Tonnage (t) per Stage 50 90 Frac Rate (m3/min) 6 – 10 6 – 12 Smallest Seat (in.) 1.375 1.96

With a reputation as the premier open hole ball drop completion system provider, Packers Plus has expanded its offerings in recent years to include innovative technologies for a variety of applications and multiple segments of a well completion. The common theme among all these product portfolio additions is they are designed to help producers improve operational efficiency, reduce risk and improve completion programs.

Learn more about the company and its advanced multi-stage completion system technology at packersplus.com.