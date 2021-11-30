New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

BOE Report

Posting Date Job Title Company Location
Nov. 30 Project HR Coordinator Brunel St. John’s
Nov. 30 Senior Insurance Analyst Pembina Calgary
Nov. 30 Maintenance Scheduler Pembina Taylor
Nov. 30 Maintenance Planner Pembina Grande Prairie
Nov. 29 Field Operator Roska DBO Beaverlodge
Nov. 29 Field Operator ( 7/7 camp) Roska DBO Fort St. John
Nov. 29 Pigging Field Operator Roska DBO Fort St John
Nov. 29 Health Coordinator Brunel Kitimat
Nov. 28 Senior Remediation & Reclamation Coordinator – Full Time, Part-Time, Temporary, Permanent or Contract options considered Orphan Well Association Calgary
Nov. 28 Environmental Coordinator – Full Time, Part Time, Permanent, Temporary or Contract options considered Orphan Well Association Calgary
Nov. 28 May 2022 – Engineering Student Opportunities TC Energy Calgary
Nov. 28 May 2022 – Environmental/Health Safety Student Opportunities TC Energy Calgary
Nov. 28 Legal Counsel Pembina Calgary
Nov. 27 Operations Business Analyst Pembina Calgary
Nov. 26 Electrician Apprentice Strike Group Calgary
Nov. 26 Electrician Journeyman Strike Group Calgary
Nov. 26 Electrician Pre-Apprentice Strike Group Calgary
Nov. 26 Plant/Field Operator Roska DBO Dawson Creek
Nov. 26 Business Applications Supervisor Pembina Calgary
Nov. 25 Field Operator Roska DBO Grande Prairie
Nov. 25 Human Resources Business Partner Source Energy Services Calgary
Nov. 25 Branch Customer Experience Representative Roska DBO Fort St. John
Nov. 24 Manager, IS Program – Performance and Enablement TC Energy Calgary
Nov. 24 Risk Analyst (Calgary, AB, CA) TC Energy Calgary
Nov. 24 Sr. Financial Analyst Horizon Drilling, a division of Western Energy Services Corp. Calgary
Nov. 24 BUSINESS ANALYST, SALESFORCE  (CAT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Calgary
Nov. 23 Contract Safety Compliance Coordinator Roska DBO Lac La Biche
Nov. 23 Junior IT Technician Roska DBO Grande Prairie