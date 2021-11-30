New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs. To search and filter all the latest jobs, visit the BOE Report job board. All job listings are free to post for companies. Sign up to create an account to post jobs; it’s simple and easy to use.
|Posting Date
|Job Title
|Company
|Location
|Nov. 30
|Project HR Coordinator
|Brunel
|St. John’s
|Nov. 30
|Senior Insurance Analyst
|Pembina
|Calgary
|Nov. 30
|Maintenance Scheduler
|Pembina
|Taylor
|Nov. 30
|Maintenance Planner
|Pembina
|Grande Prairie
|Nov. 29
|Field Operator
|Roska DBO
|Beaverlodge
|Nov. 29
|Field Operator ( 7/7 camp)
|Roska DBO
|Fort St. John
|Nov. 29
|Pigging Field Operator
|Roska DBO
|Fort St John
|Nov. 29
|Health Coordinator
|Brunel
|Kitimat
|Nov. 28
|Senior Remediation & Reclamation Coordinator – Full Time, Part-Time, Temporary, Permanent or Contract options considered
|Orphan Well Association
|Calgary
|Nov. 28
|Environmental Coordinator – Full Time, Part Time, Permanent, Temporary or Contract options considered
|Orphan Well Association
|Calgary
|Nov. 28
|May 2022 – Engineering Student Opportunities
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Nov. 28
|May 2022 – Environmental/Health Safety Student Opportunities
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Nov. 28
|Legal Counsel
|Pembina
|Calgary
|Nov. 27
|Operations Business Analyst
|Pembina
|Calgary
|Nov. 26
|Electrician Apprentice
|Strike Group
|Calgary
|Nov. 26
|Electrician Journeyman
|Strike Group
|Calgary
|Nov. 26
|Electrician Pre-Apprentice
|Strike Group
|Calgary
|Nov. 26
|Plant/Field Operator
|Roska DBO
|Dawson Creek
|Nov. 26
|Business Applications Supervisor
|Pembina
|Calgary
|Nov. 25
|Field Operator
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Nov. 25
|Human Resources Business Partner
|Source Energy Services
|Calgary
|Nov. 25
|Branch Customer Experience Representative
|Roska DBO
|Fort St. John
|Nov. 24
|Manager, IS Program – Performance and Enablement
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Nov. 24
|Risk Analyst (Calgary, AB, CA)
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Nov. 24
|Sr. Financial Analyst
|Horizon Drilling, a division of Western Energy Services Corp.
|Calgary
|Nov. 24
|BUSINESS ANALYST, SALESFORCE (CAT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Calgary
|Nov. 23
|Contract Safety Compliance Coordinator
|Roska DBO
|Lac La Biche
|Nov. 23
|Junior IT Technician
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie