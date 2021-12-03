AltaGas announces 6% dividend increase and adoption of a quarterly payment schedule

CEO MESSAGE
“The six percent dividend increase builds upon our prior year dividend increase and reflects the success related to the purposeful actions we have taken over the past number of years to reposition the Company and our confidence in AltaGas being able to deliver continued earnings growth in the years ahead. We believe the six percent increase balances the Company’s desire to return more cash to shareholders with our focus on continuing to de-leverage the balance sheet and fund the strong organic growth opportunities that are on the horizon. We look forward to discussing our strategic priorities and growth plans at our 2021 Investor Day on December 15, 2021.”
2021 INVESTOR DAY
Time:
December 15, 2021: 8:00 a.m. MT (10:00 a.m. ET or 15:00 GMT London)
Webcast Registration:
Dial-in:
U.S. and Canada Toll Free: (844) 776-0516
International: (646) 632-1756
Passcode:
7197381
The webcast, presentations and other materials will be available shortly after the conclusion of the event on AltaGas’ website at https://www.altagas.ca/invest/events-and-presentations.