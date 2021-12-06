Whitecap Resources Inc. announces consolidating acquisitions and repurchases 19.2 million common shares

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively “forward-looking information”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the Company’s plans and other aspects of our anticipated future operations, management focus, priorities, strategies, financial, operating and production results and business opportunities. Forward-looking information typically uses words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “continue”, “trend”, “sustain”, “project”, “expect”, “forecast”, “budget”, “goal”, “guidance”, “plan”, “objective”, “strategy”, “target”, “intend”, “estimate”, “potential”, or similar words suggesting future outcomes, statements that actions, events or conditions “may”, “would”, “could” or “will” be taken or occur in the future, including statements about our strategy, plans, focus, objectives, priorities and position; and the strategic rationale for, and anticipated benefits derived from, the Acquisitions. In particular, and without limiting the generality of the foregoing, this press release contains forward-looking information with respect to: the number of Whitecap shares to be issued pursuant to the Central Alberta acquisition; the anticipated closing date of the Central Alberta acquisition; the anticipated benefits of the Acquisitions, including: (i) that the Acquisitions are expected to generate discretionary funds flow after capital and dividends of approximately $80 million or 10% per share at US$65/bbl WTI and C$3.50/GJ AECO, (ii) that the Acquisitions will add approximately 9,000 boe/d (67% liquids) to our average production in 2022; (iii) that the Acquisitions improve our long-term sustainability, (iv) that the Acquisitions will add 345 (257.5 net) top tier drilling locations (v) 2022 funds flow per share, free funds flow per share, discretionary funds flow, discretionary funds flow per share, production per share, operating income and transaction yield metrics, (vi) that the Acquisitions high grade our inventory, (vii) that the Acquisitions are accretive to our environmental sustainability, and (viii) that natural gas currently being flared will be tied-in; that the Central Alberta acquisition allows for control over pace of development and optimization of future production through facility ownership; that the majority of identified locations in the Western Saskatchewan acquisition are for extended reach horizontal wells; that Whitecap will implement its proven development strategies as part of the Western Saskatchewan acquisition; plans to tie-in of flared natural gas from the Eastern Saskatchewan acquisition and the expected completion date; the source of funding the incremental debt added through the Acquisitions and the repurchase of 19.2 million Whitecap shares; our plans to direct 50% of discretionary funds flow to shareholders through increased dividends and share buybacks; our budgeted 2021 and 2022 capital expenditures; average production and liquids weighting for Q4/21 and 2022; our anticipated 2022 production per share growth and the underlying assumptions; the aggregate emissions covered by both signed MOU’s; that the support from emitters will further advance the creation of a centralized hub for economic carbon transportation and sequestration solutions; our expectations with respect to the outlook for Canadian energy; that the Acquisitions and New Energy initiatives will increase profitability and generate higher returns to shareholders while improving our long-term financial, operational, and environmental sustainability; and our plans to renew the NCIB for another year when it expires on May 20, 2022.

References to crude oil or natural gas production in this press release refer to the light and medium crude oil and conventional natural gas, respectively, product types as defined in National Instrument 51-101, Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities (“NI 51-101”).

Drilling Locations

This press release discloses drilling inventory in three categories: (i) proved locations; (ii) probable locations; and (iii) unbooked locations. Proved locations and probable locations are derived from Whitecap’s internal evaluation and were prepared by a member of Whitecap’s management who is a qualified reserves evaluator in accordance with NI 51-101 effective December 1, 2021 and account for drilling locations that have associated proved and/or probable reserves, as applicable. Unbooked locations are internal estimates based on our prospective acreage and an assumption as to the number of wells that can be drilled per section based on industry practice and internal review. Unbooked locations do not have attributed reserves or resources.

Of the 345 (257.5 net) total drilling locations to be acquired pursuant to the Acquisitions identified herein, 17 (14.4 net) are proved locations, 4 (2.2 net) are probable locations, and 324 (240.9 net) are unbooked locations.

Of the 65 (46.1 net) total Central Alberta Private Co. drilling locations identified herein, 8 (5.4 net) are proved locations, 4 (2.2 net) are probable locations, and 53 (38.5 net) are unbooked locations.

Of the 239 (171.4 net) total Western Saskatchewan asset drilling locations identified herein, 4 (4.0 net) are proved locations, and 235 (167.4 net) are unbooked locations.

Of the 41 (40.0 net) total Eastern Saskatchewan asset drilling locations identified herein, 5 (5.0 net) are proved locations, and 36 (35.0 net) are unbooked locations.

Unbooked locations have been identified by management as an estimation of our multi-year drilling activities based on evaluation of applicable geologic, seismic, engineering, production and reserves information. There is no certainty that we will drill all unbooked drilling locations and if drilled there is no certainty that such locations will result in additional oil and gas reserves, resources or production. The drilling locations on which we drill wells will ultimately depend upon the availability of capital, regulatory approvals, seasonal restrictions, oil and natural gas prices, costs, actual drilling results, additional reservoir information that is obtained and other factors. While certain of the unbooked drilling locations have been de-risked by drilling existing wells in relative close proximity to such unbooked drilling locations, other unbooked drilling locations are farther away from existing wells where management has less information about the characteristics of the reservoir and therefore there is more uncertainty whether wells will be drilled in such locations and if drilled there is more uncertainty that such wells will result in additional oil and gas reserves, resources or production.

Production

Crude oil

(bbls/d) NGLs

(bbls/d) Natural gas

(Mcf/d) Total

(boe/d) (1) Acquisitions 2022 Impact 4,570 1,490 17,640 9,000 Fourth Quarter 2021 78,500 10,400 180,600 119,000 2022 Revised 82,570 – 83,770 11,790 – 12,090 213,840 – 216,840 130,000 – 132,000

Note: (1) Disclosure of production on a per boe basis of amounts in the above table in this press release consists of the constituent product types and their respective quantities disclosed in this table.

Non-GAAP Measures

This press release includes non-GAAP measures as further described herein. These non-GAAP measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS” or, alternatively, “GAAP”) and, therefore, may not be comparable with the calculation of similar measures by other companies. See the Company’s Management’s Discussion and Analysis of financial condition and results of operation for the period ended September 30, 2021 for a reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures.

“Free funds flow” represents funds flow less expenditures on PP&E. Management believes that free funds flow provides a useful measure of Whitecap’s ability to increase returns to shareholders and to grow the Company’s business. Previously, Whitecap also deducted dividends paid or declared in the calculation of free funds flow. The Company believes the change in presentation better allows comparison with both dividend paying and non-dividend paying peers.

“Discretionary funds flow” represents funds flow less expenditures on property, plant and equipment (“PP&E”) and dividends. Management believes that discretionary funds flow provides a useful measure of Whitecap’s ability to increase returns to shareholders and to grow the Company’s business.

“Operating income” is determined by deducting royalties and operating costs from petroleum and natural gas revenues. Operating income is used in operational and capital allocation decisions.