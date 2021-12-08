Explore Canada’s energy future with CER Chief Economist

CALGARY, Alberta – Join Canada Energy Regulator’s (CER) Chief Economist Darren Christie as he launches the CER’s flagship energy publication ‘Canada’s Energy Future 2021: Energy Supply and Demand Projections to 2050.’

Technical Briefing

Date: Thursday, December 9, 2021

Time: 8 – 8: 50 a.m. MST

Location: MS Teams

Press Conference

Date: Thursday, December 9, 2021

Time: 9 – 10 a.m. MST

Location: MS Teams

Accreditation is required for all journalists who wish to attend virtually or dial-in to the technical briefing and press conference. Please contact CER Media Relations prior to the media conference to confirm attendance. Virtual and dial-in information will be provided once the accreditation process has been completed. More information on media accreditation is available on the CER website .

