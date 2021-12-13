Petroleum History Society’s 2022 calendar “Canada’s Petroleum Pioneers” is now for sale

The 2022 calendar “Canada’s Petroleum Pioneers” is now for sale. This calendar, and others with historical themes, are published by Petroleum History Society (PHS) member Randal Kabatoff’s company, Soul of Canada, located in Edmonton. See the calendar here..

These are the same calendars that have been available for purchase at the Petroleum Club in years past.

PHS member Tom Field is helping Randal with the calendar, both with content and distribution.

The cost is $20 plus GST and shipping, which is $3.50-4.50 for normal delivery.

For larger orders through a company as gifts, Randal can make a hanging advert for the company, free with an order of 100+. For orders of 25-99 calendars this addition would cost $2/calendar. Orders of 150+ would get a custom cover and one custom month.

Orders can be placed through Randal Kabatoff at info@soulofcanada.com or via Tom Field if that is easier.

For any questions, please contact Tom at tcfield99@gmail.com, or (403) 816-8041.