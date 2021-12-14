4 new listings on the PNG Exchange

There are 4 new listings available on PNG Exchange.

Property: Montney Karr

Company: Archer Exploration Corp.

100% WI in 7.25 net sections of undeveloped Montney Lands in the Karr area

Located in Townships 62-63 Ranges 1-3 W6

Property: Pembina Duvernay

Company: Baccalieu Energy Inc.

100% WI in 4,800 acres, Townships 53 and 54 Ranges 8-10 W5

The prospect contains potential for light oil (35-42 API) in the Duvernay shale.

Property: Stewart Lake Ellerslie

Company: Baccalieu Energy Inc.

100% WI in 3,840 acres with 2022 and 2023 expiries.

Located in Township 32 Range 28 W4 and contains potential for light oil in the Ellerslie sands.

Property: SE Saskatchewan Mineral Titles

Company: Kennibar Resources Ltd.

40 mineral titles in SE Sask consisting of 4,667 net acres

Multizonal potential on all Mines & Minerals

Independent value assessment performed by Seaton-Jordan as of October 31, 2021

