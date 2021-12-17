Canada’s weekly rig count at 176

Canada averaged 176 active drilling rigs this week according to data from the Canadian Association of Energy Contractors.

Of those rigs, 28% are drilling for natural gas, 60% are drilling for oil, 1% for other (helium, hydrogen, geothermal, or potash), and 11% are moving. Drilling activity by province is 72% in Alberta, 19% in Saskatchewan, 5% in BC, and 4% elsewhere.

Precision Drilling holds the majority of the Canadian market share with 31%, Ensign Drilling with 23%, Savanna Drilling with 9%, and Horizon Drilling with 7%.

View a full breakdown of Western Canada’s rig activity.