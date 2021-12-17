Sahara Energy Ltd. completes change of name to Capitan Investment Ltd.

Calgary, Alberta – Sahara Energy Ltd. (TSXV: SAH) (the “Corporation“) announces that it has completed its corporate name change from Sahara Energy Ltd. to Capitan Investment Ltd. as originally announced by news release dated December 3, 2021. Effective as of market open on December 22, 2021, the Corporation will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under its new stock symbol, CAI.

