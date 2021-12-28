Bird River Resources announces AGM results

WINNIPEG, MB – Bird River Resources Inc. (CSE:BDR) (the “Corporation”) reports that the 2020 Annual Meeting of shareholders was held December 22, 2021 and that all matters set forth in the management information circular were approved by the shareholders.

At the meeting, Jon Bridgman (CEO), Ed Thompson (Secretary-Treasurer), Donal Carroll and Warren Hawkins were elected to the board of directors for the 2022 fiscal year. The shareholders also approved the re-appointment of MNP LLP as the Corporation’s auditor.

Mr. Bridgman also announced at the Annual Meeting that the Letter of Intent respecting the business combination between the Corporation and Faraday Energy Inc. has been extended to March 31, 2022 by way of an Amending Agreement.