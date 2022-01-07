BOE Report

Canada’s 2022 weekly rig count at 183

Drilling rig in Saskatchewan

An oil rig drilling during Saskatchewan’s winter

Canada averaged 183 active drilling rigs this week according to data from the Canadian Association of Energy Contractors.

Of those rigs, 26% are drilling for natural gas, 55% are drilling for oil, 2% for other (helium, hydrogen, geothermal, or potash), and 17% are moving. Drilling activity by province is 75% in Alberta, 15% in Saskatchewan, 5% in BC, and 5% elsewhere.

Precision Drilling holds the majority of the Canadian market share with 32%, Ensign Drilling with 20%, Horizon Drilling with 10%, Savanna Drilling with 9%, and Bonanza Drilling with 8%.

