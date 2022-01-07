Canada’s 2022 weekly rig count at 183

Canada averaged 183 active drilling rigs this week according to data from the Canadian Association of Energy Contractors.

Of those rigs, 26% are drilling for natural gas, 55% are drilling for oil, 2% for other (helium, hydrogen, geothermal, or potash), and 17% are moving. Drilling activity by province is 75% in Alberta, 15% in Saskatchewan, 5% in BC, and 5% elsewhere.

Precision Drilling holds the majority of the Canadian market share with 32%, Ensign Drilling with 20%, Horizon Drilling with 10%, Savanna Drilling with 9%, and Bonanza Drilling with 8%.

