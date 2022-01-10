Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. Chief Executive Officer’s Letter to Shareholders

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” or “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively, “forward-looking statements“). All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words “plan”, “expect”, “may”, “will” and “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Although the Corporation believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements as the Corporation can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

Specifically, this press release contains forward-looking statements pertaining to:

the Corporation’s beliefs and expectations with respect to its business model, energy demands, energy transition, the future of energy and the best strategies for the Corporation to succeed in the power industry moving forward;

the Corporation’s ability to capitalize on certain energy transition opportunities through the use of both proven and new technologies;

the Corporation’s plans for the development of solar, wind and high-efficiency, integrated gas-fired power projects;

the impact of current market conditions and commodity prices on the Corporation;

the Corporation’s plan to drill gross wells and complete, tie-in and put the wells on production in the Fox Creek region in 2022;

the Corporation’s plan to improve on base economics year over year;

the Corporation’s ability to use certain strategies to avoid business risks associated with the volatility of gas prices; and

the Corporation’s plans to list the Corporation on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The reserves information contained in this press release has been prepared in accordance with National Instrument 51-101 Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities (“NI 51-101”). Complete NI 51-101 reserves disclosure is included in the Corporation’s annual information form (“AIF”) published on the Corporation’s profile on System for Electronic Press release Analysis and Retrieval (“SEDAR”) at www.sedar.com.

Developing forward-looking statements involves reliance on a number of assumptions. In addition, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the Corporation and described in the forward-looking statements. For details on these assumptions, risks and uncertainties, please refer to the Corporation’s AIF published on the Corporation’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, in particular under “Risk Factors“.

The forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release and the Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements or information, except as expressly required by applicable securities laws.

About Kiwetinohk

Kiwetinohk is engaged in the business of developing an integrated energy transition company focused on production of low carbon energy through the alignment of hydrocarbon production with natural gas-fired (with carbon capture) and renewable power generation solutions.

Kiwetinohk is a reporting issuer and additional information is available on Kiwetinohk’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

