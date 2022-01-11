AltaGas announces closing of hybrid note offering

CALGARY, AB – AltaGas Ltd. (“AltaGas” or the “Company”) (TSX: ALA) today announced that it has closed its previously announced offering of $300 million of 5.25% Fixed-to-Fixed Rate Subordinated Notes, Series 1 due January 11, 2082 (the “Offering“).

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to redeem or repurchase its outstanding cumulative redeemable five-year rate reset preferred shares, series K (TSX: ALA.PR.K). As a result of the Offering, based on current rates, AltaGas expects to save approximately $66 million in the initial ten-year term of the Offering due to lower taxes and financing charges. The Offering also continues to stagger, extend and de-risk AltaGas’ capital structure.

The subordinated notes are being offered through a syndicate of underwriters, co-led by CIBC Capital Markets, BMO Capital Markets and RBC Capital Markets, under AltaGas’ short form base shelf prospectus dated February 22, 2021, as supplemented by a prospectus supplement dated January 5, 2022.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the subordinated notes in any jurisdiction. The subordinated notes have not been approved or disapproved by any regulatory authority. The subordinated notes have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities law, and may not be offered or sold within the United States, or to or for the account of, United States persons.