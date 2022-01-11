International Petroleum Corporation to arrange fixed income investor meetings

International Petroleum Corporation (“IPC” or the “Corporation”) (TSX, Nasdaq Stockholm: IPCO) announces that it is planning to arrange fixed income investor meetings in connection with a potential issuance of rated senior unsecured bonds in the Nordic bond market. The contemplated bond issue is expected to be rated B+ by S&P Global Ratings and B1 by Moody’s.
IPC has mandated Arctic Securities and Pareto Securities as Joint Lead Managers and Bookrunners, and SpareBank 1 Markets as Co-Manager, to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings commencing Tuesday, January 11, 2022. Subject to market conditions, a USD 300 million 5-year senior unsecured bond issuance may follow. The purpose of the bond issuance would be to repay IPC’s existing indebtedness under bank credit facilities and for general corporate purposes.
International Petroleum Corp. (IPC) is an international oil and gas exploration and production company with a high quality portfolio of assets located in Canada, Malaysia and France, providing a solid foundation for organic and inorganic growth. IPC is a member of the Lundin Group of Companies. IPC is incorporated in Canada and IPC’s shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange under the symbol “IPCO”.