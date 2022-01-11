TransAlta Renewables provides update on wind turbine failure

CALGARY, AB – TransAlta Renewables Inc. (“TransAlta Renewables” or the “Company”) (TSX: RNW) announced today additional findings from the ongoing investigation pertaining to a tower collapse at the Kent Hills 2 wind site.

Following extensive independent engineering assessments and root cause failure analysis, the Company has determined that all 50 turbine foundations at the Kent Hills 1 and 2 wind sites require a full foundation replacement. The root cause failure analysis indicates that deficiencies in the original design of the foundations have caused crack propagation within the foundations and that the foundations must be replaced. The Company is in the process of planning the rehabilitation of the wind sites and currently expects the wind facility foundations to be fully replaced by the end of 2023. Based on the recommendations of independent engineers, and in order to maintain the safety of the affected sites and turbines, the wind turbines will cease to operate until their associated foundations are remediated. The foundation issues at the Kent Hills 1 and Kent Hills 2 sites are unique to the design of those sites. There is no indication of any foundation issue at the Kent Hills 3 site or the Company’s other wind sites.

“We remain focused on our objective to safely return the site to service as soon as reasonably practicable”, remarked Todd Stack, President of TransAlta Renewables. “We are appreciative of the support and cooperation of NB Power in furtherance of NB Power’s commitment to deliver reliable, safe and clean energy to its customers. As a result of the site remaining down for an extended period during remediation, we also continue to work closely with our project lenders and look forward to being able to resume delivery of renewable electricity as the foundation replacements are complete,” added Mr. Stack.

Based on initial estimates, replacement of the 50 foundations is expected to cost between $75 million and $100 million, in aggregate, and is expected to result in foregone revenue of approximately $3.4 million per month on an annualized basis for so long as all 50 wind turbines are offline, based on average historical wind production. Revenue generation is expected to resume as wind turbines are individually returned to service following foundation replacement. The Company is actively evaluating any options that may be available to recover these costs from third parties and insurance.

The Company has been in discussions with New Brunswick Power Corporation (“NB Power”) and they have been supportive of the efforts undertaken to investigate the incident and return the site to service in a safe and prudent manner in accordance with good industry practice. The Company expects to work closely with NB Power through the remediation process.

As a result of the determination that all 50 foundations require replacement, as well as certain resulting amendments to applicable insurance policies, the Company has provided notice to BNY Trust Company of Canada, as trustee (the “Trustee”) for the approximately $222 million outstanding non-recourse project bonds (the “Bonds”) secured by, among other things, the Kent Hills 1 and 2 wind sites, that events of default may have occurred under the trust indenture governing the terms of the Bonds. Upon the occurrence of any events of default, holders of more than 50% of the outstanding principal amount of the Bonds have the right to direct the Trustee to declare the principal and interest on the Bonds and all other amounts due thereunder, together with any make-whole amount due thereunder, to be immediately due and payable and to direct the Trustee to exercise rights against certain collateral. The Company intends to engage in discussions with the Trustee and holders of the Bonds to negotiate required waivers and amendments while the Company works to remedy the matters described in the notice. Although the Company expects that it will reach agreement with the Trustee and holders of the Bonds with respect to terms of an acceptable waiver and amendment, there can be no assurance that the Company will receive such waivers and amendments.

The 167 MW Kent Hills wind facility in Kent Hills, New Brunswick (the “Facility”) is owned as to an 83% interest by the Company’s indirect subsidiary, Kent Hills Wind LP. Natural Forces Technologies Inc. owns the remaining 17% interest. The Facility was completed in three phases and consists of 50 turbines at Kent Hills 1 and Kent Hills 2, which achieved commercial operation in December 2008 and November 2010, respectively; and five turbines at Kent Hills 3, which began commercial operations in October 2018.

