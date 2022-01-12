Recover® waste-to-energy technology offers industry significant cost and environmental benefits

Calgary, Alberta – Recover Inc. (“Recover”) is pleased to announce that its Lodgepole Oilfield Waste Management Facility is open and serving customers in west-central Alberta. To introduce operators to the technology and its environmental benefits, Recover is hosting open house events in the first quarter so that operators can tour the facility and see the technology in operation.

Recover’s facility cleans unstabilized oil-based drilling waste, thereby eliminating the need for stabilization materials at the drilling location. The elimination of stabilization materials significantly reduces the amount of waste transported and disposed in a landfill; meaning fewer truck loads and lower disposal costs to the operator. Based on a typical well profile in the west-central Alberta, recycling this waste stream with Recover results in improved operational efficiencies, costs savings averaging $10,000 per well, and a reduction of approximately 510 metric tonnes of CO 2 e per well (source: Life Cycle Associates, LLC.).

Recover helps operators by recycling oil-based drilling waste, by reducing disposal costs and by incorporating more environmentally sustainable methods of disposal. Recover would be pleased to provide your drilling or environmental group with a transportation and tipping quote to the facility. For more information, please contact Brian Coston by phone at (403) 607-6434 or by email at bcoston@recover-energy.com.

About Recover Inc.

Recover is a waste-to-energy technology company with a method of cleaning oil-based drilling waste. We provide an industry leading, customer focused, waste management solution to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in the west-central Alberta area and we have plans to expand our business throughout North America.

For further information please contact:

Stan Ross, President & CEO, Phone: (403) 390-7797, Email: sross@recover-energy.com

Shane Kozak, Vice President Finance & CFO, Phone: (403) 471-7787, Email: skozak@recover-energy.com

Website: www.recover-energy.com