Tamarack Valley Energy announces 2022 corporate budget, updated five-year plan and return of capital framework & declaration of inaugural dividend

Tamarack is an oil and gas exploration and production company committed to creating long-term value for its shareholders through sustainable free funds flow generation, financial stability and the return of capital. The Company has an extensive inventory of low-risk, oil development drilling locations focused primarily on Charlie Lake, Clearwater and EOR plays in Alberta. Operating as a responsible corporate citizen is a key focus to ensure we deliver on our environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitments and goals. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.tamarackvalley.ca.

Abbreviations

AECO the natural gas storage facility located at Suffield, Alberta connected to TC

Energy’s Alberta System ARO asset retirement obligation bbls barrels bbls/d barrels per day boe barrels of oil equivalent boe/d barrels of oil equivalent per day GJ gigajoule IFRS International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International

Accounting Standards Board mcf thousand cubic feet mcf/d thousand cubic feet per day mmcf/d million cubic feet per day MSW Mixed sweet blend, the benchmark for conventionally produced light sweet

crude oil in Western Canada WTI West Texas Intermediate, the reference price paid in U.S. dollars at Cushing,

Oklahoma for the crude oil standard grade

Reader Advisories

Notes to Press Release

(1) See “Non-IFRS Measures”; free funds flow (FFF) and free funds flow breakeven were previously

referred to as free adjusted funds flow and free adjusted funds flow breakeven, respectively (2) Comprised of 16,750-17,250 bbl/d light and medium oil, 13,000-13,250 bbl/d heavy oil, 3,750-4,000

bbl/d NGL and 69,000-71,000 mcf/d natural gas (3) All five-year plan numbers are presented before tax (4) Comprised of 16,000-18,000 bbl/d light and medium oil, 15,000-17,000 bbl/d heavy oil, 3,000-4,000

bbl/d NGL and 60,000-75,000 mcf/d natural gas (5) Comprised of 15,000-17,000 bbl/d heavy oil, 50-250 bbl/d NGL and 4,000-5,000 mcf/d natural gas (6) Comprised of 11,600-11,700 bbl/d heavy oil, 20-30 bbl/d NGL and 1,800-2,200 mcf/d natural gas for

current production (7) Pro forma the closing of the Acquisition of Crestwynd on February 15, 2022 (8) Capital budget includes exploration and development capital, ARO, ESG initiatives, facilities land and

seismic but excludes asset acquisitions and dispositions

Disclosure of Oil and Gas Information

Unit Cost Calculation. For the purpose of calculating unit costs, natural gas volumes have been converted to a boe using six thousand cubic feet equal to one barrel unless otherwise stated. A boe conversion ratio of 6:1 is based upon an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. This conversion conforms with Canadian Securities Administrators’ National Instrument 51–101 – Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities (“NI 51-101”). Boe may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation.

Forward Looking Information

This press release contains certain forward-looking information (collectively referred to herein as “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “guidance”, “outlook”, “anticipate”, “target”, “plan”, “continue”, “intend”, “consider”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “should”, “could” or similar words suggesting future outcomes. More particularly, this press release contains statements concerning: Tamarack’s business strategy, objectives, strength and focus, including the Company’s updated five year plan and the anticipated benefits thereof; the Acquisition and the timing thereof; future consolidation activity and organic growth; future intentions with respect to return of capital including dividends and share buybacks; the increased capacity under the Company’s credit facilities, the extension of the revolving facility and the transition to an SLL Facility and the terms thereof; net debt reduction and debt targets; Tamarack’s intention to return free funds flow to shareholders; the dividend policy; the granting of any special dividends or any share buybacks or other supplements to the base dividend; statements regarding plans or expectations for the declaration of future dividends and the amount thereof; oil and natural gas production levels, decline rates, adjusted funds flow, free funds flow; anticipated operational results for 2022 including, but not limited to, estimated or anticipated production levels, capital expenditures and drilling plans; the Company’s revised capital program, guidance and budget for 2022 and 2022 capital program; expectations regarding commodity prices; the performance characteristics of the Company’s oil and natural gas properties; the ability of the Company to achieve drilling success consistent with management’s expectations; Tamarack’s commitment to ESG principles; the source of funding for the Company’s activities including development costs; Without limitation of the foregoing, future dividend payments, if any, and the level thereof, is uncertain, as the Company’s dividend policy and the funds available for the payment of dividends from time to time is dependent upon, among other things, free funds flow financial requirements for the Company’s operations and the execution of its growth strategy, fluctuations in working capital and the timing and amount of capital expenditures, debt service requirements and other factors beyond the Company’s control. Further, the ability of Tamarack to pay dividends will be subject to applicable laws (including the satisfaction of the solvency test contained in applicable corporate legislation) and contractual restrictions contained in the instruments governing its indebtedness, including its credit facility.

The forward-looking statements contained in this document are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by Tamarack, including relating to: the business plan of Tamarack, Crestwynd and the assets to be acquired pursuant to the Acquisition; the receipt of all approvals and satisfaction of all conditions to the completion of the Acquisition; the timing of and success of future drilling, development and completion activities; the geological characteristics of Tamarack’s properties; the characteristics of recently acquired assets; the successful integration of recently acquired assets into Tamarack’s operations; prevailing commodity prices, price volatility, price differentials and the actual prices received for the Company’s products; the availability and performance of drilling rigs, facilities, pipelines and other oilfield services; the timing of past operations and activities in the planned areas of focus; the drilling, completion and tie-in of wells being completed as planned; the performance of new and existing wells; the application of existing drilling and fracturing techniques; prevailing weather and break-up conditions; royalty regimes and exchange rates; the application of regulatory and licensing requirements; the continued availability of capital and skilled personnel; the ability to maintain or grow the banking facilities; the accuracy of Tamarack’s geological interpretation of its drilling and land opportunities, including the ability of seismic activity to enhance such interpretation; and Tamarack’s ability to execute its plans and strategies.

Although management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because Tamarack can give no assurances that they may prove to be correct. By their very nature, forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties (both general and specific) that could cause actual events or outcomes to differ materially from those anticipated or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the risk that future dividend payments thereunder are reduced, suspended or cancelled; unforeseen difficulties in integrating of recently acquired assets into Tamarack’s operations; incorrect assessments of the value of benefits to be obtained from acquisitions and exploration and development programs (including the Acquisition); risks associated with the oil and gas industry in general (e.g. operational risks in development, exploration and production; and delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures); commodity prices; the uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to production, cash generation, costs and expenses; health, safety, litigation and environmental risks; access to capital; and the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to the nature of the oil and natural gas industry, drilling plans and operational activities may be delayed or modified to react to market conditions, results of past operations, regulatory approvals or availability of services causing results to be delayed. Please refer to the annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2020 and the management’s discussion and analysis for the period ended September 30, 2021 (the “MD&A”) for additional risk factors relating to Tamarack, which can be accessed either on Tamarack’s website at www.tamarackvalley.ca or under the Company’s profile on www.sedar.com.The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

This press release contains future-oriented financial information and financial outlook information (collectively, “FOFI”) about Tamarack’s five year plan, including generating sustainable long-term growth in free funds flow, dividends and share buybacks, prospective results of operations and production, weightings, operating costs, capital budget and expenditures, decline rates, profit, balance sheet strength, adjusted funds flow, free funds flow, free funds flow breakeven, net debt, year-end net debt to trailing annual adjusted funds flow, debt targets, total returns and components thereof, including pro forma the Acquisition, all of which are subject to the same assumptions, risk factors, limitations, and qualifications as set forth in the above paragraphs. FOFI contained in this document was approved by management as of the date of this document and was provided for the purpose of providing further information about Tamarack’s future business operations. Tamarack disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any FOFI contained in this document, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required pursuant to applicable law. Readers are cautioned that the FOFI contained in this document should not be used for purposes other than for which it is disclosed herein.

Non-IFRS Measures

Certain measures commonly used in the oil and natural gas industry referred to herein, including, “adjusted funds flow”, “free funds flow”, “free funds flow breakeven”, “net debt” and “year-end net debt to trailing annualized adjusted funds flow”, do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable with the calculation of similar measures by other companies. These non-IFRS measures are further described and defined below. Such non-IFRS measures are not intended to represent operating profits nor should they be viewed as an alternative to cash flow provided by operating activities, net earnings or other measures of financial performance calculated in accordance with IFRS.

“Adjusted funds flow“ Adjusted funds flow is calculated by taking cash-flow from operating activities and adding back changes in non-cash working capital and expenditures on decommissioning obligations since Tamarack believes the timing of collection, payment or incurrence of these items is variable. Expenditures on decommissioning obligations may vary from period to period depending on capital programs and the maturity of the Company’s operating areas. Expenditures on decommissioning obligations are managed through the capital budgeting process which considers available adjusted funds flow. Tamarack uses adjusted funds flow as a key measure to demonstrate the Company’s ability to generate funds to repay debt and fund future capital investment. Adjusted funds flow per share is calculated using the same weighted average basic and diluted shares that are used in calculating loss per share.

“Free funds flow“ (previously referred to as “free adjusted funds flow”) is calculated by taking adjusted funds flow and subtracting capital expenditures, excluding acquisitions and dispositions, Management believes that free funds flow provides a useful measure to determine Tamarack’s ability to improve returns and to manage the long-term value of the business.

“Free funds flow breakeven” (previously referred to as “free adjusted funds flow breakeven”) is determined by calculating the minimum WTI price in US/bbl required to generate free funds flow equal to zero sustaining current production levels and all other variables held constant. Management believes that free funds flow breakeven provides a useful measure to establish corporate financial sustainability.

“Net debt” is calculated as bank debt plus working capital surplus or deficit, including the fair value of cross-currency swaps and excluding the fair value of financial instruments and lease liabilities.

“Year-end Net Debt to Trailing Annual Adjusted Funds Flow” is calculated as estimated year-end net debt divided by the estimated adjusted funds flow for the four preceding quarters at year-end.

Please refer to the MD&A for additional information relating to Non-IFRS measures. The MD&A can be accessed either on Tamarack’s website at www.tamarackvalley.ca or under the Company’s profile on www.sedar.com.