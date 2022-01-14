BOE Report

Canada’s weekly rig count at 214

Drilling rig in Saskatchewan

An oil rig drilling during Saskatchewan’s winter

Canada averaged 214 active drilling rigs this week according to data from the Canadian Association of Energy Contractors.

Of those rigs, 28% are drilling for natural gas, 59% are drilling for oil, 3% for other (helium, hydrogen, geothermal, or potash), and 10% are moving. Drilling activity by province is 77% in Alberta, 14% in Saskatchewan, 4% in BC, and 5% elsewhere.

Precision Drilling holds the majority of the Canadian market share with 32%, Ensign Drilling with 23%, Savanna Drilling with 10%, and Horizon Drilling with 7%.

