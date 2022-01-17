Surge Energy Inc. announces 2022 capital and operating budget; corporate update on shareholder returns business model; operations update

The term “boe” means barrel of oil equivalent on the basis of 1 boe to 6,000 cubic feet of natural gas. Boe may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversion ratio of 1 boe for 6,000 cubic feet of natural gas is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. “Boe/d” and “boepd” mean barrel of oil equivalent per day. Bbl means barrel of oil and “bopd” means barrels of oil per day. NGLs means natural gas liquids.

This press release contains certain oil and gas metrics and defined terms which do not have standardized meanings or standard methods of calculation and therefore such measures may not be comparable to similar metrics/terms presented by other issuers and may differ by definition and application. All oil and gas metrics/terms used in this document are defined below:

Original Oil in Place (“OOIP”) means Discovered Petroleum Initially In Place (“DPIIP”). DPIIP is derived by Surge’s internal Qualified Reserve Evaluators (“QRE”) and prepared in accordance with National Instrument 51-101 and the Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluations Handbook (“COGEH”). DPIIP, as defined in COGEH, is that quantity of petroleum that is estimated, as of a given date, to be contained in known accumulations prior to production. The recoverable portion of DPIIP includes production, reserves and Resources Other Than Reserves (ROTR). OOIP/DPIIP and potential recovery rate estimates are based on current recovery technologies. There is significant uncertainty as to the ultimate recoverability and commercial viability of any of the resource associated with OOIP/DPIIP, and as such a recovery project cannot be defined for a volume of OOIP/DPIIP at this time. “Internally estimated” means an estimate that is derived by Surge’s internal QRE’s and prepared in accordance with National Instrument 51-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities. All internal estimates contained in this new release have been prepared effective as of Jan 1, 2021.

Reserve life index is calculated as total Company share 2020YE reserves divided by the annualized fourth quarter 2020 production.

Net asset value is calculated as the total discounted (10%) value of reserves plus undeveloped land and seismic value, less net debt, divided by the number of basic shares outstanding.

Drilling Inventory

This press release discloses drilling locations in two categories: (i) booked locations; and (ii) unbooked locations. Booked locations are proved locations and probable locations derived from an external evaluation using standard practices as prescribed in the Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluations Handbook and account for drilling locations that have associated proved and/or probable reserves, as applicable.

Unbooked locations are internal estimates based on prospective acreage and assumptions as to the number of wells that can be drilled per section based on industry practice and internal review. Unbooked locations do not have attributed reserves or resources. Unbooked locations have been identified by Surge’s internal certified Engineers and Geologists (who are also Qualified Reserve Evaluators) as an estimation of our multi-year drilling activities based on evaluation of applicable geologic, seismic, engineering, production and reserves information. There is no certainty that the Company will drill all unbooked drilling locations and if drilled there is no certainty that such locations will result in additional oil and gas reserves, resources or production. The drilling locations on which the Company actually drills wells will ultimately depend upon the availability of capital, regulatory approvals, seasonal restrictions, oil and natural gas prices, costs, actual drilling results, additional reservoir information that is obtained and other factors. While certain of the unbooked drilling locations have been de-risked by drilling existing wells in relative close proximity to such unbooked drilling locations, the majority of other unbooked drilling locations are farther away from existing wells where management has less information about the characteristics of the reservoir and therefore there is more uncertainty whether wells will be drilled in such locations and if drilled there is more uncertainty that such wells will result in additional oil and gas reserves, resources or production.

Net of Surge’s March 25, 2021 disposition, the pro forma Company (Surge + Astra + Fire Sky) will have over >1,050 gross (>975 net) drilling locations identified herein, of these >450 gross (>400 net) are unbooked locations. Of the 562 net booked locations identified herein, 415 net are Proved locations and 147 net are Probable locations based on Sproule’s 2020YE reserves. Net of 2021 drilling, Surge estimates a drilling inventory of >950 net locations as of December 31, 2021. Assuming an average number of net wells drilled per year of 75, Surge’s >950 net locations provide 13 years of drilling.

Also net of Surge March 25, 2021 disposition, Surge’s Sparky Core area has over >450 gross (>450.0 net) Sparky Core drilling locations identified herein, of these 296 gross (>293 net) are unbooked locations. Of the 158 net booked locations identified herein, 114 net are Proved locations and 45 net are Probable locations based on Sproule’s 2020YE reserves. Net of 2021 Sparky core area drilling, Surge estimates a drilling inventory of >425 net locations as of December 31, 2021.

Surge’s internally developed type curves (for Surge, Astra and Fire Sky) were constructed using a representative, factual and balanced analog data set, as of Jan 1, 2021 for Surge type curves, April 15, 2021 for Astra type curves and July 1, 2021 for Fire Sky type curves. All locations were risked appropriately, and EUR’s were measured against OOIP estimates to ensure a reasonable recovery factor was being achieved based on the respective spacing assumption. Other assumptions, such as capital, operating expenses, wellhead offsets, land encumbrances, working interests and NGL yields were all reviewed, updated and accounted for on a well by well basis by Surge’s Qualified Reserve Evaluators. All type curves fully comply with Part 5.8 of the Companion Policy 51 – 101CP.

Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures

This press release includes references to non-GAAP and other financial measures used by the Company to evaluate its financial performance, financial position or cash flow. These specified financial measures include non-GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP ratios, are not defined by IFRS and therefore are referred to as non-GAAP and other financial measures. Certain secondary financial measures in this press release – namely, “all-in payout ratio”, “free cash flow”, “free cash flow yield”, “net debt”, “net debt to cash flow from operating activities”, “net operating expenses”, and “operating netback” are not prescribed by GAAP. These non-GAAP and other financial measures are included because management uses the information to analyze business performance, cash flow generated from the business, leverage and liquidity, resulting from the Company’s principal business activities and it may be useful to investors on the same basis. None of these measures are used to enhance the Company’s reported financial performance or position. The non-GAAP and other financial measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. They are common in the reports of other companies but may differ by definition and application. All non-GAAP and other financial measures used in this document are defined below, and as applicable, reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure for the year ended December 31, 2020, have been provided to demonstrate the calculation of these measures:

All-in Payout Ratio

All-in payout ratio is a non-GAAP ratio, calculated as exploration and development expenditures divided by cash flow from operating activities. Management uses this measure to determine the amount of cash from operating activities that is used to reinvest in the exploration and development of its asset base.

Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Yield

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure, calculated as cash flow from operating activities less exploration and development capital expenditures. Management uses free cash flow to determine the amount of funds available to the Company for future capital allocation decisions.

Free cash flow per share is a non-GAAP ratio, calculated using the same weighted average basic and diluted shares used in calculating income per share.

Free cash flow yield is a non-GAAP ratio, calculated as free cash flow divided by the number of basic shares outstanding, divided by the Company’s share price at the date indicated herein. Management uses this measure as an indication of the cash flow available for return to shareholders based on current share prices.

Free Cash Flow ($000’s) 2020 Cash flows from operating activities 72,190 Less: Exploration and development capital expenditures (52,773) Free Cash Flow 19,417

Net Debt and Net Debt to Cash Flow from Operating Activities

Net debt is a non-GAAP financial measure, calculated as bank debt, term debt, plus the liability component of the convertible debentures plus current assets, less current liabilities, however, excluding the fair value of financial contracts, decommissioning obligations, and lease and other obligations. There is no comparable measure in accordance with IFRS for net debt. This metric is used by management to analyze the level of debt in the Company including the impact of working capital, which varies with the timing of settlement of these balances.

Net debt to cash flow from operating activities is a non-GAAP ratio, calculated as exit net debt divided by cash flow from operating activities. Management uses this ratio to assess the time (in years) that it would take to fund net debt based on the annualized cash flow from operating activities.

Net debt ($000’s) 2020 Bank debt (260,908) Term debt (32,718) Accounts receivable 29,796 Prepaid expenses and deposits 5,253 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (51,265) Convertible debentures (71,181) Net debt (381,023)

Net Operating Expenses

Net operating expenses is a non-GAAP financial measure, determined by deducting processing income, primarily generated by processing third party volumes at processing facilities where the Company has an ownership interest. It is common in the industry to earn third party processing revenue on facilities where the entity has a working interest in the infrastructure asset. Under IFRS this source of funds is required to be reported as revenue. However, the Company’s principal business is not that of a midstream entity whose activities are dedicated to earning processing and other infrastructure payments. Where the Company has excess capacity at one of its facilities, it will look to process third party volumes as a means to reduce the cost of operating/owning the facility. As such, third party processing revenue is netted against operating costs when analyzed by management.

Net Operating Expenses ($000’s) 2020 Operating expenses 101,640 Less: processing income (4,772) Net operating expenses 96,868

Operating Netback

Operating netback is a non-GAAP financial measure, calculated as petroleum and natural gas revenue and processing and other income, less royalties, realized gain (loss) on commodity and FX contracts, operating expenses, and transportation expenses. Operating netback per boe is calculated as operating netback divided by total barrels of oil equivalent produced during a specific period of time. There is no comparable measure in accordance with IFRS. This metric is used by management to evaluate the Company’s ability to generate cash margin on a unit of production basis.

Operating Netback ($000’s) 2020 Petroleum and natural gas revenue 59,907 Processing income 1,006 Royalties (6,493) Realized gain (loss) on commodity and FX contracts (6,247) Operating expenses (26,531) Transportation expenses (1,892) Operating netback 19,750 Barrels of oil equivalent (boe) 1,597 Operating netback ($ per boe) 12.37

1 This is a non-GAAP and other financial measure which is defined in the Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures section of this document. 2 See the Oil and Gas Advisories section of this document for further information. 3 Additional pricing assumptions: (WCS: US$13.00, EDM US$3.50 differentials), Fx of $0.79 and AECO of $3.25 per mcf. 4 Free cash flow yield of 25 percent is calculated as $131 million of free cash flow, divided by 83.4 million basic shares outstanding, divided by a SGY share price of $6.25/sh. 5 See the Drilling Inventory section of this document for further information. 6 All additional pricing assumptions (WCS: US$13.00, EDM US$3.50 differentials), Fx of $0.785 and AECO of $3.25 per mcf remain constant. 7 This is a non-GAAP and other financial measure which is defined in the Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures section of this document. 8 See the Drilling Inventory section of this document for further information. 9 See the Oil and Gas Advisories section of this document for further information. 10 See the Drilling Inventory section of this document for further information.

