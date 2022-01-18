Enerplus to report fourth quarter and full-year 2021 results & reserves February 24

Fourth Quarter & Full-Year 2021 Results Live Conference Call Details

Date: Friday, February 25, 2022 Time: 9:00 AM MT (11:00 AM ET) Dial-In: 1-888-390-0546 (Toll Free) Conference ID: 57309809 Audiocast: https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1519306&tp_key=08cd734c3e

To ensure timely participation in the conference call, callers are encouraged to dial in 15 minutes prior to the start time to register for the event. A telephone replay will be available for 30 days following the conference call and can be accessed at the following number:

Dial-In: 1-888-390-0541 (Toll Free) Passcode: 546758 #

Electronic copies of our 2021 interim and 2020 year-end MD&A and Financial Statements, along with other public information including investor presentations, are available on our website at www.enerplus.com. Shareholders may request a hard copy of Enerplus’ complete audited financial statements at any time free of charge. For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 1-800-319-6462 or email investorrelations@enerplus.com.

About Enerplus

Enerplus is an independent North American oil and gas exploration and production company focused on creating long-term value for its shareholders through a disciplined capital allocation strategy and a commitment to safe, responsible operations.