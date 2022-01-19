Enbridge announces redemption of cumulative redeemable minimum rate reset preference shares, series 17

CALGARY, AB – Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB) (NYSE: ENB) (Enbridge or the Company) announced today that it intends to exercise its right to redeem all of its outstanding Cumulative Redeemable Minimum Rate Reset Preference Shares, Series 17 (“Series 17 Shares”) on March 1, 2022 at a price of $25.00 per Series 17 Share, together with all accrued and unpaid dividends, if any.
Beneficial holders who are not directly the registered holders of the Series 17 Shares should contact the financial institution, broker or other intermediary through which they hold these shares to confirm how they will receive their redemption proceeds. Inquiries from registered shareholders should be directed to Enbridge’s Registrar and Transfer Agent, Computershare Investor Services Inc., at 1-800-564-6253 (Canada and United States) or 1-514-982-7555 (Outside North America).