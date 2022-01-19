MKS is looking for oil sands project for Korean government R&D project

MKS Investments Ltd. (“MKS”) is looking for oil sands project candidate for research and development project funded by the Korean government. The scope of the project is to design and construct a 300 barrels per day (bpd) pilot scale plant including production, gathering, separation, water treatment and partial reforming facilities, as well as the front-end engineering design (FEED) of 20,000 bpd project for full-scale development.

This research project has been announced by the Ministry of Land and Transportation of Korea recently and MKS is looking for a Canadian partner company which plans to develop its oil sands asset together with the Korean research team.

The oil sands project could be a new project or expansion of an existing project.

The total project duration will be 7 years including 4 years of design and manufacturing of the 300 bpd pilot scale plant and 3 years of construction, installation, operation of the pilot scale plant and FEED for the 20,000 bpd project.

For more information, please contact Kevin at kevin.lim@mksinvest.com