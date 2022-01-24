Energy Transition Centre planned – Adding $3mn to Alberta’s $750mn TIER investment

Alberta’s Technology Innovation and Emissions Reduction (TIER) program has been working to help solve some of the biggest industry emissions challenges. It is delivering up to $750mn to projects that will provide technological solutions for Alberta’s energy industry, spanning areas like oil and gas operations, partial upgrading, hydrogen production, recycling, artificial intelligence, machine learning and more.

The Federal government joined Alberta’s efforts on January 19 announcing another $3mn for cleantech designed for energy transition with $2.1mn designated to create an Energy Transition Centre in Calgary.

“Alberta has a world-class energy industry with a proven track record of success when it comes to reducing emissions and demonstrating innovation,” commented Sonia Savage, Alberta’s Energy minister.

“The Government of Alberta is investing in this innovation using $750 million over three years from the Technology Innovation and Emission Reduction Fund and other public funding for programs and projects that are cutting emissions, creating jobs and diversifying Alberta’s economy.”

TIER funding includes up to $50 million through Alberta Innovates for shovel-ready projects, and $131 million for the Industrial Energy Efficiency and Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage (IEE CCUS) program to cut emissions in the energy industry, according to Savage.

She says the IEE CCUS program is supporting projects across the province, including about $7 million for the Ember Engine Emissions Reduction Program at multiple facilities throughout east/central Alberta (with two upgrades taking place near Calgary) and approximately $2 million for TC Energy’s Turner Valley Generating Station southwest of Calgary.

“Alberta looks forward to continuing to partner with industry to accelerate innovative technology that supports a lower-emissions future,” said Savage

As global markets continue to look for sustainable solutions to meet energy needs, the City of Calgary, with its concentration of Canadian and international oil and natural gas companies, is an ideal location for the proposed Energy Transition Centre (ETC)which will receive C$2.1 mn of the federal funds.

“As the energy industry evolves, Alberta has the know-how and determination to be a leader in innovative clean energy solutions. With this investment, our government is taking action to ensure that Alberta remains a leader in the global energy industry for generations to come,” said associate minister of finance Randy Boissonnault in a press release.

He says federal support will enhance collaboration, investment, and innovation to help Alberta businesses and workers thrive in the clean technology sector. The funds will enable the University of Calgary and private sector partner Avatar Innovations to establish an innovation hub that advances the development of clean energy technologies.

“Abundant, affordable, and net-zero energy is the single greatest economic opportunity of our generation. Today, the Government of Canada stood up with industry, academia, and thousands of energy workers to make this future a reality. Avatar looks forward to expanding the Energy Transition Center and realizing this opportunity for Alberta and all of Canada,” said Kevin Krausert, CEO of Avatar Innovations.

The new ETC is expected to open in March 2022 and become a world-class centre for energy transition, creating new businesses over the next three years, and supporting the growth of many others operating in the clean energy sector.

Calgary has long been Canada’s energy capital and is well-positioned to continue leading in clean energy with an experienced oil and natural gas workforce and leading research institutions.

Maureen McCall is an energy professional who writes on issues affecting the energy industry