Six new listings on PNG Exchange

There are 6 new great listings available on PNG Exchange.

Oyen, Alberta – 32,0665 net hectares in TWP 9-37 RGE 1-21 W4

NW Alberta – 29,283 net hectares in TWP 96-119 RGE 1-14 W6

West 5 Alberta – 1,686 net hectares in TWP 28-56 RGE 1-25 W5

Non-Core Alberta – 96 net hectares in TWP 47 RGE 1 W4 to TWP 78 RGE 9 W5

Aldon Oils Ltd.

Cynthia Cardium Unit No. 4 – 0.6157% Working Interest in the Cynthia Cardium Unit No. 4 which is operated by Whitecap Resources Inc.

Crewd Oil & Gas

Corporate Sale – 60 boed of 100% WI near Estevan, SK

