Obsidian Energy announces listing and trading on the NYSE American

Calgary, Alberta – OBSIDIAN ENERGY LTD. (TSX: OBE) (OTCQX: OBELF) (“Obsidian Energy“, the “Company“, “we“, “us” or “our“) is pleased to announce that the NYSE American LLC (“NYSE American“) has approved the listing of the Company’s common shares on the NYSE American stock exchange. The common shares will begin trading on the NYSE American on January 31, 2022, under the trading ticker symbol “OBE”.
In association, trading in the Company’s common shares on the OTCQX market exchange will be suspended at the end of trading on January 28, 2022.