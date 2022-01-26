Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. announces sponsorship of ATP tennis tournament in support of underprivileged youth sports

Calgary, Alberta – Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. (TSXV: SOIL) (FSE: SMKA) (“Saturn” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company will host the Saturn Oil Open ATP tennis tournament in May 2022 in Troisdorf, Germany. Saturn has partnered with KidSport Canada to raise funds and awareness for underprivileged youths’ participation in sports and to enhance their healthy development. Saturn is collaborating with Marc-Kevin Goellner, former German Davis Cup Champion and previously ranked in the top 25 of tennis professionals, and Marc Raffel, an experienced and successful German tennis promoter, who are serving as co-directors of the tournament.

“Sports provide a positive impact in the lives of youth: fostering good heath, cultivating leaders, promoting teamwork and inclusiveness,” stated John Jeffrey, CEO of Saturn. “We are delighted to partner with the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) for the Saturn Oil Open as an opportunity to provide support for children that otherwise do not have the financial resources to participate in sports.”

The Saturn Oil Open will take place from May 22nd to 29th, 2022 in the outstanding venue of Tennisclub RW Troisdorf, near Cologne, one of the most exciting cities in Europe. Cologne holds Germany’s most visited landmark, the Cologne Dome and the beautiful Rhine River. The Saturn Oil Open will be a fantastic event for tennis fans around the world with every match streamed on the internet live and free of charge. The Saturn Oil Open will also be raising funds for developing youth sporting facilities, including restoring tennis courts that were damaged in the July 2021 floods in Western Germany.

“A healthy body and soul are important for a modern society – especially during the current pandemic,” commented Marc-Kevin Goellner, Tournament Co-Director. “Creating paragons for young people is one of the main emphasizes of the upcoming tennis tournament with Saturn as our sponsor. We are very excited and proud to welcome ATP Tennis Professionals worldwide here at the Saturn Oil Open.”

Saturn Oil Open Details:

Venue: Tennisclub RW-Troisdorf e.V., Germany

Week: 22nd to 29th of May, 2022

ATP Points: 90 points for the Champion

Homepage: www.saturnoilopen.com

Co-Sponsor GBC Research hosts Benefactors Lounge

GBC AG is an investment research firm based is Augsburg, Germany, and co-sponsor of the Saturn Oil Open ATP tennis tournament. The GBC team will host the Benefactors Lounge at the event where additional proceeds will be raised for KidSport Canada and German youth sports charities. “Our equity research analysts have supported Saturn Oil & Gas for many years, and we are honored to be part of the Saturn Oil Open,” said Manuel Hölzle, CEO of GBC AG. “This event is a perfect environment for sports enthusiasts and an opportunity to contribute to important youth philanthropies.”

About KidSport Canada

Since 1993, KidSport has helped nearly 1 million kids experience the joy of organized sport, and in return, sport has created all kinds of positive change for Canadians. “KidSport Canada is excited about our new partnership with Saturn Oil & Gas and our involvement as the Canadian charity of choice for the 2022 ATP Saturn Oil Open,” stated Jamie Ferguson, Chair KidSport – Canada. “Together with Saturn we are going to be able to help a lot of kids get into sport who would not otherwise have been able to play.”

About Saturn Oil & Gas Inc.

Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. is a growing Canadian energy company focused on generating positive shareholder returns through the continued responsible development of high-quality, light oil weighted assets, supported by an acquisition strategy that targets highly accretive, complementary opportunities. Saturn has assembled an attractive portfolio of free-cash flowing, low-decline operated assets in Southeastern Saskatchewan and West Central Saskatchewan. These properties have a deep inventory of long-term economic drilling opportunities across multiple zones as a platform to increase Company cash flows, long term, at an attractive return on invested capital.

Saturn has an unwavering commitment to building an ESG-focused culture and contributing to the communities it works in and disadvantaged communities globally. Saturn is an active supporter of: KidSport Canada, Children’s Cottage Society, Alberta; Carlyle & District Food Bank, Saskatchewan; and German youth sports charities.

Saturn’s shares are listed for trading on the TSXV under ticker ‘SOIL’ and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under symbol ‘SMKA’. Further information can be found at www.saturnoil.com.