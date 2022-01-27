Fuelled Auctions announces no/low reserve online auction for OTSG equipment to be held February 7th 2022

Fuelled Auctions, a Fuelled Family of Companies’ brand is pleased to announce that we will be holding a no/low reserve online auction commencing February 7th, 2022 and ending February 14th, 2022. Register for and view auction here: Fuelled Auctions OTSG February 7

The focus of this auction will be to liquidate the remaining equipment at an OTSG Pilot Facility located in the Peace River, Alberta, Canada area.

Equipment being auctioned:

Lot 1: (2) 36″ 609 PSI Sour Test/Prod. Gas + (1) 48″ 229 PSI Sour Group Separator Package

Lot 2: Shell and Tube Heat Exchanger 610 PSIG

Lot 3: Water Treatment / Emergency Shower Station

Lot 4: 25 MMBTU Steam Generator (OTSG) w/ 400 BBL Tank

Lot 5: AXH 42ZF-Produced Gas Aerial Cooler

Lot 6: 400 BBL Insulated Storage Tank

Lot 7: 390 BBL Insulated Storage Tank

Lot 8: Fuel Gas Let Down Skid w/ 2″ 600# Metering

Register and view all lots with detailed information here: Fuelled Auctions OTSG February 7

Equipment Location: Peace River Area, Cadotte Facility 13-09-085-17 W5

Equipment will be sold on an as-is, where-is basis. Fuelled Logistics is available to disconnect and transport equipment. All equipment must be removed by March 31, 2022.

For more information on this auction or if you would like to auction your equipment, please contact Brooks Capewell at 403-390-8140 or brooks@fuelled.com

About Fuelled

The Fuelled Family of Companies uses technology and platforms to manage, sell and disrupt. The Calgary-based technology company operates multiple online platforms, a logistics business and a modern, data-driven appraisal business. Fuelled has been listed as one of the Top Growing Companies in Canada in 2020 and 2021. Fuelled launched in 2013.