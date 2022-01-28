BOE Report

Canada’s weekly rig count up 1 to 226

Drilling rig in Saskatchewan

An oil rig drilling during Saskatchewan’s winter

Canada averaged 226 active drilling rigs this week according to data from the Canadian Association of Energy Contractors.

Of those rigs, 27% are drilling for natural gas, 62% are drilling for oil, 3% for other (helium, hydrogen, geothermal, or potash), and 8% are moving. Drilling activity by province is 77% in Alberta, 14% in Saskatchewan, 4% in BC, and 5% elsewhere.

Precision Drilling holds the majority of the Canadian market share with 31%, Ensign Drilling with 22%, Savanna Drilling with 10%, Horizon Drilling with 7%, and Akita Drilling with 5%.

