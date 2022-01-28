Canada’s weekly rig count up 1 to 226

Canada averaged 226 active drilling rigs this week according to data from the Canadian Association of Energy Contractors.

Of those rigs, 27% are drilling for natural gas, 62% are drilling for oil, 3% for other (helium, hydrogen, geothermal, or potash), and 8% are moving. Drilling activity by province is 77% in Alberta, 14% in Saskatchewan, 4% in BC, and 5% elsewhere.

Precision Drilling holds the majority of the Canadian market share with 31%, Ensign Drilling with 22%, Savanna Drilling with 10%, Horizon Drilling with 7%, and Akita Drilling with 5%.

